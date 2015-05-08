Hamburger SV 1-1 SC Freiburg: Kacar's equaliser means HSV battle on to avoid relegation

SC Freiburg almost travelled home with a much needed win but a late Gojko Kačar equaliser shared the points.

Mehmedi scored his third goal of the season midway through the first half with a placed shot beyong the impressive Rene Adler.

Both ‘keepers were in fine form, and chances came at both ends. Mehmedi almost added a second before Hamburg had a penalty appeal turned down after Zoltan Stieber took a tumble in the penalty area.

Mehmedi’s goal now means that Hamburg are the first side to concede 2,500 goals in the Bundesliga since its formation.

Kacar equalised for Hamburg late on after Freiburg failed to clear the lines, which makes for a exciting finale in the Bundesliga.

The result sees Hamburg and Freburg perch just above the relegation zone, and should Paderborn or Hannover win their games at the weekend, either side could finish matchday 34 in 17th.

Lewis Holtby and Stieber both returned to the starting lineup following Hamburg’s 2-1 win against Mainz 05 at the weekend. Christian Streich made five changes to his lineup after a defeat to relegation rivals Paderborn.

Mehmedi tested Adler after seven minutes after Jonathan Schmid beat his man on the right flank, before finding the Switzerland international who tested the Hamburg goalkeeper.

Despite a promising start from Hamburg in the opening stages, it was Freiburg who created the better chances, with Felix Klaus and Schmid pulling the strings early on for the visitors.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga looked to score his fifth goal of the season after 15 minutes however Roman Bürki got down low to deny the German. The 23-year old came close again just moments later after a lapse in concentration from the Freiburg defence almost gifted the hosts the opening goal.

Vladimír Darida was denied from six yards out following a last ditch tackle, but the ball fell to Freiburg’s Schmid who was denied by former German number one, Adler, who made a point blank save.

Bürki showed why he’s been nominated for Team of the Season after saving a deflected shot to deny Stieber. Moments later the ‘keeper played his part to put Freiburg in the lead. A long goal kick was knocked on by Karim Guédé to Mehmedi, who placed the ball past Adler for his third of the season.

Mehmedi came close to adding his second of the game with a well worked free kick, before Klaus whipped the ball across goal, just out of reach for the Swiss international.

Up the other end, Hamburg and Stieber had a penalty appeal waved away after being brought down via Klaus, but the referee made nothing of it and waved play on, to the disgust of the home fans.

Freiburg went into half time with the lead and it was the visitors who looked to double their lead four minutes into the second half. Mehmedi linked up well with Guede yet again, with the Freiburg pair causing problems before the former forced Adler into another save.

A pretty dull affair in the second half, but substitute Nils Petersen almost doubled Freiburg’s lead with 12 minutes to play, only for Johan Djourou to deny the German.

Kacar scored just his second goal of the season in the closing stages of the game which means both sides are still in danger of finishing the weekend a relegation spot.

The result means Freiburg travel back south with what should have been three points. With still Bayern Munich and Hannover 96 left to play, Freiburg aren't safe just yet. Hamburg still face games against bottom side VfB Stuttgart before facing Schalke 04 on the final day.