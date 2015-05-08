Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha BSC: Dortmund continuing their push towards Europe

At the Westfalenstadion, European hopefuls Borussia Dortmund will take to the pitch against a Hertha BSC side who could potentially fall back into the relegation zone should results not go their way.

The visitors of this match have lost their last two after a good run of form. However, the two clubs that they played were the champions, Bayern Munich, and Gladbach. In that first match, Hertha did not play poorly at all but saw next to none of the possession and one quick pass lead to a Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Against Borussia M'Gladbach, the match got off to an absolute flyer. There were two goals scored inside fifteen minutes that really set the tone for how this one would be played. Max Kruse would get the first goal of the evening shortly after the tenth minute. However, their lead would not last long thanks to Valentin Stocker finding the back of the net just two minutes later. Unfortunately for the hosts, they gave up an 85th minute goal that would have gotten them a vital point.

Borussia Dortmund experienced a bit of a lull after their Pokal victory over Bayern Munich as they drew with Hoffenheim with a 1-1 scoreline thanks to an equalizing goal from Mats Hummels. Knowing that Klopp only has three more league matches left with BVB, his squad has found another gear in the last couple of weeks because of this. If Dortmund can win out, then there is a good chance at they will be back in European play next season, albeit in the Europa League.

It was the first half of the season that really ended Klopp's reign at Westfalenstadion. The most shocking thing really is that they had all of their normal starting eleven on the pitch and yet, Dortmund were just not firing on all cylinders. Yes, Robert Lewandowski played superbly last campaign but there were two fairly capable strikers bought and the duo just did not churn out the goals that they were expecting.

Do not expect anything less than a Dortmund win this weekend the hosts are on a mission to get maximum points from here on out and to especially build up confidence ahead of their Pokal final.