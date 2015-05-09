Netherlands U17 - England U17: Young Lions could seal place in knockout stage with victory over 2014 finalists
Netherlands U17 vs England U17 Match Preview

John Peacock will look to seal a place in the U17 European Championship quarter-finals with a victory over the Netherlands in his 100th UEFA match in charge of England U17.

The Young Lions are the holders of the trophy having won it in the 2014 competition, their second competition victory, but they had to overcome the Orange in the final to lift it 12 months ago.

Peacock's side beat Italy in a surprisingly dull encounter against Italy on Thursday evening through a Marcus Edwards second half goal. Coming into Bulgaria, England made a statement of intent to retain the trophy. With an 100% record in the qualifiers, England comprehensively beat Macedonia, France and Cyprus before countinuing brilliant form in the elite round with wins over Norway, Slovenia and Romania.

The England U17 manager was very pleased with his side's performance, "They were very disciplined and I was delighted with them from the start to finish,"

"We pretty much controlled the game throughout. I thought we got it right tactically, everyone knew their jobs and carried them out to a high standard."

Marcus Edwards celebrates his winner - Italy (via UEFA.com)

The Netherlands couldn't match England's victory over Italy with a win over the Republic of Ireland, instead settling for a 0-0 draw and thus sitting two points below their English counterparts. They will be looking to get all three points this time knowing that failing to win make life hard in terms of getting into the knockouts. The Orange won the competition in consective years, 2010 and 2011, to announce themselves on the youth stage as they also made the senior World Cup final.

Maarten Steklenberg's side started qualifying off brilliantly, winning all three games but failed to carry it on into the Elite Round. They beat Georgia but could only manage draws against Northern Ireland and Belgium.

It is only 12 months since the sides met in this tournament in the final and England won it in dramatic style, on penalties.

The Jong Orange had to come back from a Dominic Solanke goal within the first half but after Jari Schuurman's volley equalised things they held out against a threatening England until penalties.