Hannover 96 1-1 Werder Bremen: Junuzovic's free-kick kills Hannover late on

A Zlatko Junuzovic free-kick in the latter stages of the game was enough to earn a point for Werder Bremen, who were initially behind to Lars Stindl's fine first-half finish.

Hannover's decision to replace Tayfun Korkut wasn't going to plan and their winless run was continuing. Michael Frontzeck picked up the challenge and hadn't won since taking charge. A draw against Wolfsburg in the previous game did represent improvement, however, and they were able to call upon their captain once more. Leon Andreasen was replaced by the returning Lars Stindl and last week's goalscorer Jimmy Briand got the nod over Joselu up front.

The visitors head got from strength to strength under Viktor Skripnik and a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend had given them more momentum in the face for Europe. The Ukrainian coach had to replace Sebastian Prödl (fever), however, meaning Jannik Vestergaard was added to the starting line-up.

It was a quiet beginning for both sides, with Hannover keeping things tight at the back to avoid a repeat of their last two games. They did have the best chance of the opening exchange but Jimmy Briand shot just wide when one-on-one with Koen Casteels.

That seemed to spur on the hosts and a similar chance fell the way of ther captain; this time, they made no mistake. Stindl broke through the Werder Bremen defence and coolly slotted past the advancing Casteels. He confirmed that he would be departing in the summer, but the midfielder was only concentrating on keeping his current side in the league.

Hannover had further chances to add a quick-fire second to their tally. Christian Schulz's header almost crept under the bar and Werder Bremen were looking very tame in attack, which was massively pleasing to the home faithful.

Skripnik was clearly unhappy with the first half display and made a double switch at half-time. Fin Bartels and Levin Öztunali both came on, replacing the ineffectual Izet Hajrovic and Philipp Bargfrede.

The second-half started at a frantic pace. Fouls and tackles were the order of the day as neither side were able to create any chances of note. However, both goalkeepers had to be swift off their line to deal with some dangerous through balls.

It looked like they'd hung on for the three points but Zlatko Junuzovic had other ideas. The Austrian architect had been unusually quiet in recent weeks, though he put on a set-piece show for everyone once more. A few yards outside the box, Junuzovic took aim and found the Hannover net's top corner, completely against the run of play and mounting further misery on their hosts.

Bremen almost won the game late on, but they hung on to secure a vital point in their bid for the Europa League, while Hannover rise to fourteenth thanks to the draw.