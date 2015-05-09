Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia: Los Che undermine failing Madrid title hopes

Real Madrid's fading title hopes took a potentially fateful blow as they had to come from two goals down at half time to claim a draw with a spirited Valencia side.

Madrid hit the woodwork three times and saw a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty saved in first-half stoppage time, with goals from Paco Alcácer and Javi Fuego giving the visitors the advantage at half-time. But Carlo Ancelotti's side hit back in the second-half through Pepe's header, before a late stunner from Isco ensured that the points were shared.

Perhaps with one eye on Madrid's midweek Champions League clash with Juventus, Ancelotti made three changes to his starting line-up. Fábio Coentrão, Álvaro Arbeloa and Javier Hernández replaced Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphaël Varane, with Sergio Ramos returning to his regular spot in the centre of defence.

Valencia boss Nuno, meanwhile, made just one change, with Pablo Piatti coming in to replace his Argentine compatriot Rodrigo de Paul on the left wing.

The match began at a lively tempo, and the visitors' early pressure was forcing Madrid into unnecessary mistakes. While Alcácer saw the first shot of the match well saved by the under-pressure Iker Casillas early on, a lively Gareth Bale went closest as he smashed a free-kick against the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Ronaldo was denied by the same crossbar from a corner as his powerful header rattled the woodwork. However, Madrid were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal as Valencia, playing in their third kit, went straight up to the other end to open the scoring.

José Gayà, who has just signed a new contract with the club, stormed down the left and delivered an excellent low cross to the edge of the six-yard box, where Alcácer beat two defenders to the ball to direct it deftly inside the far post.

Within only seven minutes, the Bernabéu was further stunned into almost total silence - apart from the rapturous celebrations of the travelling fans. Dani Parejo floated a teasing ball deep into the penalty area from a free-kick on the left-hand side, and Javi Fuego rose the highest to flick a header in off the same post which Alcácer's earlier strike had touched on its way into the goal.

The hosts looked to strike back as they saw their title hopes fading before their eyes, and again it was Bale who went the closest. The seemingly re-energised Welshman hit an arrowing left-footed strike towards the top corner, but Diego Alves reacted instantly to claw the ball away for a corner.

As the half drew to a close, Bale again hit the woodwork after combining well with Javier Hernández before Asier Illarramendi went close from inside the area.

But inside stoppage time, Gayà bundled Bale to the floor inside the penalty area and presented Ronaldo with an opportunity to pull his side back into the game from the spot. The Portugal star went left but the excellent Alves guessed right and made the save down low, with Ronaldo unable to get his feet right to convert the rebound as the defenders closed in. The save took Alves joint-top of the penalty save charts in La Liga history.

However, it took just ten minutes of the second-half for Ronaldo's compatriot Pepe to halve the deficit. After Alves made yet another stunning save to deny Hernández, the centre-half got his head on the resulting corner to bring the hosts back within touching distance.

If Madrid were beginning to look like bringing the game level, Valencia were becoming more and more threatening on the counter and Alcácer was inches away from repeating his opener as he unsuccessfuly stretched to meet a Gayà cross from the left.

It was beginning to look like Los Blancos would never get the equaliser their play probably deserved, with Alves a man possessed in between his posts. He made a superb point-blank save to deny Ramos from James Rodríguez dangerous free kick, before substitute Álvaro Negredo missed two golden opportunities to put Valencia out of reach at the other end.

In the end, it took a moment of sheer brilliance from the bewitching feet of Isco to bring the game level. With just over five minutes remaining for the visitors to hold out, the 23-year-old picked the ball up some 30 yards from goal, brought it forwards towards the left corner of the penalty area before checking back onto his right and unleashing a screaming shot into the top-left corner which curled agonisingly around the glove of the diving Alves.

Hernández, Rodríguez and Carvajal were all denied in stoppage time as Madrid piled forwards in search of a winner, but were perhaps lucky to escape with a point as substitute de Paul almost scored in the fourth minute of injury time.

As it was, a draw was probably a fair result given the weight of possession and chances enjoyed by Madrid and the stellar rearguard effort of the visitors to contain them. However, with league leaders Barcelona now four points ahead with just two games to play - if the games are played - Madrid's title hopes may have taken a fatal blow.

Meanwhile, Valencia will be happy with a well-earned point but fifth-placed Sevilla could take the opportunity to close the gap to just a single point in the race for fourth when they play Celta Vigo on Sunday.