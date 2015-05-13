Champions League Final: Barcelona - Juventus, to be played on June 6th

La Liga leaders Barcelona will be going head-to-head with Serie A champions Juventus in this year's UEFA Champions League final, following the Italian's 1-1 draw (3-2 aggregate victory) over the competition's defending champions Real Madrid tonight, at the Bernabeú.

A goal in either fixture for former Real striker Álvaro Morata gave the Madridstas a bad taste in their mouths, having sold him for £20million pounds last summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty-kick in the first-half gave the hosts a slight edge as they had the away goal advantage, but Juve hit them on the counter attack, as Madrid struggled to take their goal-scoring opportunities, scored, and defended valiantly for the rest of the match.

Major honours between the two sides include:

53 league titles, 35 domestic cups, 6 Champions League titles, 5 Cup Winners' Cup and 3 UEFA Cups.

Route to the final

Barcelona -

Group stages: Finished top of Group F above Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax and APOEL (in that order) with fifteen points from a possible eighteen on offer.

Last 16: Beat the Premier League's 2014 champions Manchester City (aggregate 3-1)

Quarter-finals: Were victorious over Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight, beating them with an aggregate score of 5-1 over the two legs

Semi-finals: Beat Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich (aggregate 5-3)

Juventus -

Group stages: Finished second in Group A behind Atlético Madrid, with ten points - just a point above Greek champions Olympiakos in third, who qualified for the Europa League knockout rounds as a result.

Last 16: Comfortably ran out victors with an aggregate score of 5-1 over Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, who reached the final and were runners-up two years ago.

Quarter-finals: Narrowly edged through with a 1-0 win over Ligue 1 club AS Monaco over the two legs; who were the conquerors of Premier League club Arsenal in the previous round.

Semi-finals: Surprised everyone with a 3-2 aggregate victory over defending champions Real Madrid, especially grabbing a result away at the Bernabeú, with the odds stacked against them.

Barcelona - Juventus, to be played on June 6th. Put that date in your diary for what promises to be a mouthwatering clash!