England U17 - Russia U17: Reigning champions meet former champions in quarter-final showdown

Under-17 European Championship holders England will look to make it one step closer to retaining their crowd with a quarter-final win over Russia.

The Young Lions secured their place in the first knockout round with a 1-0 win over local rivals Republic of Ireland. Meanwhile, Russia ensured they would face the Group D winners with a 2-0 victory over Scotland.

Bulgaria will have all eyes on this encounter with the 2014 winners facing the 2013 winners. John Peacock guided England to his second Euro success last year but Russia finished victors two years ago with penalty success over Italy.

Before the win against Ireland, Peacock called for his side to be more clinical. Yet he said he didn't mind not being clinical as long his side were creating chances, "We always talk about being clinical – we work a lot on finishing, and it's a bit of a confidence thing at times," he said. "I'd be more worried if we weren't creating chances."

Goalscorer Marcus Edwards was praised by his boss after winning the game, "Marcus is predominantly left-footed, and everybody always tries to keep him on the other foot. But all of a sudden he pulls one out with his right foot that goes into the top corner.

"He obviously saw the picture in his head, technically delivered it and I'm delighted as it got us the win I thought we deserved."

Russia will be without Aleksandr Lomovitski who was sent off against Scotland. England have a full squad apart from Danny Collinge who received a knee to the back from goalkeeper Paul Woolston, possibly ruling him out.

The 2013 champions are ready for a challenge against the reigning champions. Mikhail Galaktionov's team scored a vital second goal against Scotland to go through to Group C with a one goal advantage.

"England are a very strong team with several skilful players, good technical and fast strikers and a very organised defence," explained Galaktionov. "Everyone is willing to go out on to the pitch and is ready for the match. At this stage you don't choose your opponents."

Galaktionov's opposite number John Peacock was equally complimentary of his opponent,

"Russia is going to be a massive test," said Peacock.

"You don't get to the quarter-finals of the Euros if you don't have quality.

"We've had some experiences against the Russians in the past and it'll be nice to take them on again."

Nathan Holland, who has impressed for England in this tournament, spoke ahead of the crunch clash on Saturday,

"It’s something completely new to me and a lot of the lads to be playing them.

"But this is what the Euros are all about, and it’s whether we can be up for the test.

"We think they’ll be physical and very hard working. They are a good team but so are we. We are full of confidence going into it and we’ll be doing everything for each other to try and get into the semis."

Comparisons have flown in for Paul Woolston, with many likening him to England's hero of last year's competition, Freddie Woodman, who saved them in a penalty shootout.

"Listen, what Freddie achieved and his performances last year were brilliant. I want to replicate his feat by winning the tournament, but I want to do it my way," Woolston told TheFA.com.

"I want to make sure that we don’t get to penalties, I want to win it the way I want by doing it inside the 80 minutes, and the lads not having to rely on me in a shoot-out. Of course I’d be confident if any of our games go to pens, but I’d rather win a match outright."

Woolston's back up, Will Huffer, says he has to concentrate despite having yet to appear in the tournament.

"I may get on in the first minute or the last minute, but I have to ensure that I’m ready to be there for my team. Tim Krul showed last summer that it is possible to have a big impact even if you are not number one."

Huffer is currently sitting his GCSEs at St Peter's York and says sitting exams and playing football go hand in hand with each other to make each experience more enjoyable.

"I have 18 exams in total and I’ve sat six already, so I’ve still got 12 left," he added.

"It’s been quite nice actually and has allowed me to focus on other things. It’s given me a break from focusing on the football, and to be honest, if I was just at home then the exam period is a nightmare for anyone my age.

"So it’s quite nice that I’ve not been full-on football, which can wear you out mentally, and I do enjoy school.

"I’ve sat two English papers, two French exams and also taken my Chemistry and Biology. I’ve still got quite a lot left, but I’m managing my revision well and I’m confident I’ll do well – I know how important these exams are."

SQUADS

England

Goalkeepers

1 Paul Woolston

13 William Huffer

Defenders

2 James Yates

3 Jay Dasilva

5 Reece Oxford

6 Danny Collinge

12 Adetayo Edun

15 Easah Suliman

Midfielders

4 Tom Davies

7 Nathan Holland

8 Daniel Wright

10 Marcus Edwards

14 Trent Arnold

18 Herbie Kane

Forwards

9 Ike Ugbo

11 Chris Willock

16 Stephy Mavididi

17 Layton Ndukwu

Russia

Goalkeepers

1 Denis Adamov

12 Aleksandr Maksimenko

Defenders

2 Andrei Kudryavtsev

3 Konstantin Kotov

4 Nikita Kalugin

5 Aleksei Tataev

7 Danil Krugovoi

11 Aleksandr Lomovitski

18 Amir Gavrilov

Midfielders

6 Ivan Galanin

8 Georgi Makhatadze

10 Boris Tsygankov

14 Artem Selyukov

16 Dmitri Pletnev

17 Mikhail Lysov

Forwards

13 Yegor Denisov

15 Vladislav Bragin

19 Aleksandr Scherbakov