Preview: Bayer Leverkusen - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Visitors hopeful of Europa League spot

Hoffenheim are still looking to maintain their fight to clinch one of the remaining Europa League spots as they travel to third-placed Bayer Leverkusen in the penultimate matchday of the Bundesliga campaign.

Markus Gіsdol's side four points sixth, a finish would ensure a place in next season's Europa League - whilst seventh, which they sit two points off, could still be enough for them to qualify.

They face a stern test against Leverkusen, whose 10-game unbeaten run in the league was ended by the in-form Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend.

Nevertheless, Roger Schmidt's side will be keen to see out their final home game of the season at the BayArena on a positive note.

The visitors come into the game off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, a result which slightly scuppered their dreams of achieving European football just two years after narrowly avoiding relegation - though they remain hopeful.

Hoffenheim, who have lost four of their last six, travel to Leverkusen needing at least a win, which would maintain their slim hopes of a European berth alive as they host Hertha Berlin.

But they will be without playmaker Roberto Firmino, who is supsended - whilst Sven Schipplock is absent with the flu. Defender Niklas Süle remains on the sidelines in the lengthy recovery from his cruciate knee ligament injury. Nicolai Rapp will also be unavailable, as he will be playing for Germany’s U19s squad.

The Werkself will be without Robbie Kruse and Kyriakos Papadopoulos through injury, whilst German international Lars Bender picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the previous game. Roberto Hilbert is available after being substituted off early against Gladbach, whilst Gonzalo Castro could be a part of the matchday squad after returning to training in mid-week. Karim Bellarabi returns after his absence was sorely felt against Gladbach last time out.

The game will also act as a final farewell for Bayer duo Simon Rolfes and Stefan Reinartz, the latter who is out of contract whilst defensive midfielder Rolfes - who has spent his last 10 years at the club, is hanging up his boots.

Match facts:

TSG and Bayer 04 have met on 13 occasions in the Bundesliga, of which the latter have won 11 - drawing one and losing one. Hoffenheim's only victory came last season in Leverkusen as Anthony Modeste's late strike earned a 3-2 win.

Only five teams have conceded more goals than Hoffenheim this season.

Leverkusen have not suffered so few defeats against any other team in the top-flight having played at least nine games against them, than versus Hoffenheim.

Roger Schmidt’s side went ten games unbeaten between matchdays 22 and 31 before losing 3-0 last against Borussia Mönchengladbach in their last game.

Leverkusen have not conceded a goal in their last eight competitive games at the BayArena, which is a club record. They have not conceded in 450 minutes in the league – a league best and a joint club record (5 straight clean sheets at home in 2001/02).

The Rhineland club have lost just one of their last 20 league home games (5-4 to Wolfsburg, otherwise W11, D8).

Bayer 04 have won each of their last five home games, something they last did within a single campaign in 2012/13 – their club record is 13 straight BL home wins (November 1996 to August 1997).

Bayer Leverkusen enter the most challenges per game on average in the Bundesliga (269), whilst TSG are second (262). Only HSV (583) have committed more fouls than Bayer 04 (575) and TSG (573).

Hoffenheim have just two wins from their last eight Bundesliga games and have won only three times from 16 games away from home all season.

Hoffenheim have scored the most goals on the break in the league (10, the same as Wolfsburg), while Bayer 04 follow in third (8). Both sides have conceded just three goals from counterattacks – only Mainz and Köln have let in fewer (2 each).

In their last meeting, Leverkusen overcame Hoffenheim 1-0 thanks to Stefan Kießling's goal.

Pre-match quotes:

Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt: "We’re determined to put on another really good home display. We’ve done really well at home this season so it’s up to us to finish on a high note. It’s all about keeping the chance of finishing third alive even though it’s not in our own hands any more. TSG Hoffenheim is a dangerous opponent with a very good attack even with Roberto Firmino suspended."

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Simon Rolfes: "The match on Saturday is obviously very special for me. I’ve definitely played more then 200 home games here and now this is the last one. When I was young I could only dream of sitting here now and looking back at a successful career."

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ömer Toprak: "[On potentially finishing third] You never know what can happen in football. We want to win our last two games and do our bit so that if Gladbach slip up, we're there. It's our last home game of the season so we want to say thank you to our fans with a victory."

Hoffenheim manager Markus Gisdol: "Both we and Leverkusen know that only a win will do in order to improve our position in the table. Leverkusen want to qualify directly for the Champions League. We know Bayer 04 as a side who are extremely strong at home. They have won each of their last five home games and haven’t conceded a goal in their last eight competitive matches on home soil. Their aggressive pressing is particularly impressive. Leverkusen are one of the best teams in the league and have shown throughout the season that they deserve to be among the top four. We have always found it hard against Bayer 04 and our record isn’t the best. But we have also already shown that we can win in Leverkusen. We weren’t good in the first half in Frankfurt. We analysed the game as soon as we got back and have been working hard. On Saturday, I’d like to see a good reaction from my team and everyone has a point to prove. We would all like to get the win and pick up as many points as possible from our last two games."