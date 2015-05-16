Reims 1-0 Rennes: Hosts survive the drop

Stade de Reims prevented a last game showdown to avoid the relegation places by setting aside Stade Rennais at home. The game wasn't a pretty affair, but substitute Gaëtan Charbonnier was the difference between the two sides as his penalty-kick was the deciding goal.

The first-half was a tiresome affair with very little goal mouth action to speak of. Both sides had chances that whistled by the woodwork in the early stages but didn't have the conviction to become goals. Reims' Brazilian attacker Diego saw his header dip over the bar whereas Abdoulaye Doucoure saw his speculative volley go wide of the target.

News had come through that there had been nine goals in 15 minutes in Ligue 1 and, quite predictably, this game didn't look like adding to the impressive tally. Reims attempted another threatening headed chance - captain, Prince Oniangué, glanced a powerful attempt across goal but was unfortunate to see it go whiskers over the bar.

In the second-half, the scoring was almost open in the most bizarre circumstances - Rennes' Fallou Diagne crossed a tricky ball into the box which was almost turned in by Antoine Conte.

Omenuke Mfulu was fortunate not to see red and Reims to go down to ten men - he had already been booked in the first-half and, with a vicious tackle on Ntep, he could have been given his marching orders. He was replaced by Charbonnier.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Rennes their best chance of the game when he jinxed his way into a one-on-one with Reims keeper, Agassa but unfortunately for the big midfielder, his opponent was equal to the thunderous effort.

Reims were then given the match winner when they were awarded a penalty for a handball against Mexer in the box. Gaetan Charbonnier smacked the ball down the middle leaving Benoit Costil to dodge the ball.

Rennes fans were given some hope when Kamil Grosicki replaced an uninspiring Steven Moreira at right wing - the Pole was involved immediately, trying an ambitious long range chip which went over the bar.

The game petered out towards the end, the owner was keeping track of the Evian score, their relegation rivals. They weren't winning whilst Reims were - safety was guaranteed if the score held out.

In an attempt to secure the vital three points, Oniangue battered through the feeble Rennes defence to find himself one-on-one with Costil, however his shot bounced off the under side of the bar and onto the line.

The last chance to return the game to a level footing came to Rennes sub, Anders Konradsen - the Norwegian attempted to chip Agassa off his line from distance and was very unfortunate to see it graze the bar. The survivors play Paris Saint-Germain in their last game, in what could have been a make or break game against the champions. Meanwhile Rennes host their final game against Lyon.