AC Milan reportedly chasing midfielder Alex Song

Whilst currently on-loan at West Ham United, midfielder Alex Song has impressed during his short spell for the London side; so much so that he has become a major transfer target of AC Milan's manager Filippo Inzaghi.

After falling out of favour with Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, Song was loaned out to Sam Allardyce's side last August, unsure of where the future of his club career would lie. He made his debut for The Hammers in a 2-2 draw with Hull City in September and has since gone onto to feature for the side on 25 ocassions in the Premier League this season.

His impressive performances in the heart of West Ham's midfield, especially towards the end of 2014, have caught the eye of Inzaghi's Milan as they look to recover from what is likely to be their lowest Serie A finish in 18 years.

The Red and Blacks have had a whirlwind of a campaign, marred by fan protests at their displeasure of the current off-field antics of the club. However, the former Arsenal man still has two-years remaining on his Barcelona contract and so may require a hefty price tag to be paid if Milan are to lure him to the San Siro.