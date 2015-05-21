Hummels set to stay at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has rejected a move to Manchester United in the summer according to the club.

United have been long admirers of the World Cup winning defender and was one of the top targets for Louis van Gaal, but sporting director at Dortmund, Michael Zorc, said on Wednesday that the 26-year-old will be at the Westfalenstadion next season.

He stated: "It made sense that Mats was thinking about his future, but I always pointed out that we plan [for the future] with him."

With the deal all but off, United have revived their interest in £36million-rated Valencia defender Nicolas Otamendi, there was rumours of a move in January but no deal failed to materialise.

Zorc highlighted earlier in month that: "As far as I know, Hummels' contract still runs until 2017. We did not receive any offer that we should think about."

The central defensive position at Old Trafford has been problem for many years with current players: Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Jonny Evans all failing to hold regular positions.