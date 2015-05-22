Morales extends with Ingolstadt

FC Ingolstadt 04 have extended the contract of American midfielder Alfredo Morales until 2018, the club confirmed on Friday morning.

The 25-year-old joined Ingolstadt in 2013 from Hertha BSC in 2013 and has since been a key art of Ralph Hasenhüttl's side. He has been a virtual ever-present this term, missing just one game and scoring two goals in the process. He added six assists in what was a formidable partnership with Pascal Groß and Roger in their midfield three.

"He is not at the end of his development. We are delighted that he will continue this with us," beamed sporting director Thomas Linke.

Morales added, "I am glad that the negotiations could be completed before the final day." It'll be quite a game on the final day, too. Ingolstadt face 1. FC Kaiserslautern, who need a win to be in wit a shout of securing promotion to the Bundesliga.

