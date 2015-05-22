Málaga v Sevilla preview: Emery's men with Europe in their sights

Sevilla will go into the final game of the La Liga season with one eye on the Europa League final as they travel to Southern rivals Málaga, who find themselves in mid-table as the season draws to a close.

Unai Emery's men know that only an unlikely slip-up from fourth-placed Valencia against Almería will see them into the Champions League qualifying spots, but victory over Dnipro in the Europa League would see them take the scenic route to the domestic game's biggest cup competition.

Málaga's young midfielder Sergi Darder is suspended for this game, meaning that Recio is likely to start alongside Ignacio Camacho in midfield. Full-back Miguel Torres is ruled out with a hand fracture, but Javi Gracia has no new injury worries to contend with.

Sebastián Cristóforo and Nico Pareja are unavailable for Sevilla, but Carlos Bacca could return up front for the visitors with Emery tipped to field a strong side despite his attention potentially being on Europe. This should also mean Coke returning at right-back to replace Diogo, who has featured more recently.

The visitors from Seville go into this game having enjoyed the better form in recent weeks, with three wins from their last five games and only one loss in 17. Meanwhile, Málaga's recent victory over Almería is their only win in their last five games, having lost last week at Villarreal.

Sevilla also won the last game between the two sides, a 2-0 victory at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán back in January. Former Manchester City youngster Denis Suárez added to Bacca's first-half goal as Emery's side broke into the top four, a position they have been fractionally unable to keep hold of.

However, Emery is not allowing his side to get ahead of themselves, and insists that all attention is on this game, rather than their European final.

"We have to win and not allow anything or anyone to divert us from that," he affirmed. "And after the game, of course, we see Valencia's result."

"[The most important thing is to] focus on tomorrow and close the season, hopefully, in fourth. It is our duty and our goal.

The Europa League gives the ticket to the Champions League. If we fail tomorrow, in Wednesday's clash we will improve."

Meanwhile, his opposite number Gracia is hoping to put on a show for the home fans on the final day of a somewhat underwhelming season.

“It’s our final game and we’re looking forward to playing well and seeing if it’s possible to regain the position we’ve maintained for the majority of the year," he said.

"In order to do that we must win tomorrow. We want to give our fans a great game and end the season well. We’ll then see what happens with the other results.”

Yet, he does not think that Sevilla will give anything other than their best despite their upcoming final, and knows that his side will have to be on top form if they are to send the fans home happy.

“I don’t believe Sevilla FC will come here with any reservations," he continued. "I don’t think that just because they have an important match they’ll be any more relaxed.

"They are always competitive and one of their advantages is they have more continuity, so will be feeling differently to us.

"They are a quality side and generate possibilities which they always make the most of. Sevilla are hard-working and know what they’re doing. They use each individual strength to the whole team’s advantage.”