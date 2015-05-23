Real Madrid 7-3 Getafe: Ronaldo & co run riot at the Bernabeú

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side had the opportunity to finish what has been a disappointing campaign for Los Blancos, in truth. After faltering in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League this season, as well as losing out to fierce rivals Barcelona in the title race, things could have been much better for Réal.

With that being said, they've won all NINE of their last league fixtures following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luis Enrique's Barca side and had a perfect chance to give their home supporters something to shout about during the evening kick-off against Getafe, who in 14th place were already safe, but wanted to finish their own season in the best possible style, with a decent result away against the 2014 Champions League winners.

The hosts got off to the best possible start, with Cristiano Ronaldo breaking the deadlock after just twelve minutes, from a teasing delivery whipped into the box for the Portuguese forward. He headed the ball fiercely past the Getafe goalkeeper, Jordi Codina who could only watch on as the effort flashed past him into the back of the net.

A low powerful effort from an unlikely source sealed a surprise equaliser in the 23rd minute. Getafe defender, Sergio Escudero slammed home from 20 yards out, with Iker Casillas' despairing dive unable to palm the strike away to safety as it flashed across the turf into the bottom corner within an instant.

Getafe made it two-one just three minutes later, as some unselfish play on the edge of the box by tricky winger Pedro Leon teed up the possibility of a shot for Diego Castro, whose curling effort swerved beyond the Spanish goalkeeper into the back of the net with Casillas sprawling to his far post to try and make a save, to no avail. Ronaldo scored the equaliser from a 25-yard free-kick, which curled around the wall and beat the goalkeeper into the bottom corner of the net, with replays suggesting that Codina could have reacted faster to parry away the strike, but ultimately was sent crashing to the turf after an unsuccessful diving save attempt.

On-loan Manchester United striker, Javier Hernandez, made the most of his pace to prove a constant nuisance to the Getafe defenders, and won Réal a penalty with ten minutes of the first-half remaining after being bundled to the ground by defender Carlos Vigaray. The referee had no other option but to point to the spot, which he did, and CR7 completed his hat-trick by sending the 'keeper the wrong way, firing home with a strike straight down the middle.

Mehdi Lacen ensured the two sides went into the half-time interval nicely poised at 3-3, after smashing home from close range as a corner-kick was poorly dealt with by the hosts, who looked lethargic defensively and were lucky their attack made up for some individual errors, otherwise they'd be staring a shock defeat in the face.

As the second-half began, Ancelotti's men knew they had to improve. They had been far from perfect, and despite scoring three goals in one half, they'd also conceded three... Who better to step up to the plate, than the man who arguably has the most to prove, Hernandez himself? Cristiano saw his header smack off the post after another great delivery by Marcelo into the box, and the rebound evaded everyone but the Mexican striker, who did not hesitate to strike quickly and slammed home from close range.

James Rodríguez got his first goal of the day in the 50th minute to make it 5-3 to Madrid, with a lovely lofted free-kick effort from the edge of the box, which was clipped towards the top corner and span away from the goalkeeper's reach, hitting the back of the net in some style.

Whispers at the half-time break suggested that 16-year-old talented midfield sensation Martin Odegaard, who snubbed the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea to join Réal, would be given his debut for the first-team, breaking a La Liga record for Madrid's youngest player ever fielded in a first-team match. Cameras showed the Norwegian startlet was warming up on the sidelines, and eventually got his cameo appearance, replacing hat-trick hero Cristiano in the 57th minute.

With a 5-3 lead, you could have been mistaken for thinking that Los Blancos would have taken their foot off the attacking pedal. But no, they did not. Instead, they went and scored two more goals, to seal an emphatic 7-3 victory. Jesé Rodriguez, made it a super six in the 70th minute, after some brilliant link-up play with Jámes on the edge of the area, firing a low strike across the goalkeeper's left-hand-side, into the corner of the net.

Then, in the 89th minute, Réal hit the visitors on the counter attack, to devastating effect. Jesé sped past his marker on the flank with Hernandez sprinting ahead in support, but instead of passing to his attacking team-mate, he looked up and delivered a low ball across the area for Marcelo, who slid in and tapped the ball across goal into the back of the net to secure a sublime seven goals for Madrid.

Barcelona had already clinched the league title with a 1-0 win over last year's champions Atlético Madrid last week, but Carlo Ancelotti's men showed they themselves are a force to be reckoned with, especially when it comes to the lesser sides in the divison, as their second-half display demolished a valiant Getafe side, who went down having put up a respectable fight.