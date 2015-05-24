Khedira frozen out of Real Madrid

Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has claimed that he has been frozen out of the club.

The German has said he is hurt by the omission from Carlo Ancelotti’s squad despite been fit to play. The 28-year-old has barley featured since the turn of the year with the club stating that minor injuries was reason behind his absence but Khedira has claimed that isn’t the case

He said: "I did have a small injury, a pain in my right heel, but that wasn't why I wasn't playing.

"It wasn't a complicated injury, I was able to play.

"I've always felt that I've had the coach's backing, but the message indirectly came through to me that I was no longer needed, I was frozen out and wouldn't have a chance to continue playing.”

Khedira will be allowed to leave the Bernabeu in the summer with contract coming to an end and talks over an extension breaking down. He is in high demand with; Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus all linked with making move for him.

Khedira added: "It's not the end that I wanted. It hurts that I'm accused of a lack of professionalism because I've always put the team ahead of myself. I've always gone with the truth."

The German wasn’t included in the squad for Real’s final match against Getafe for what has been a disappointing season by their standards with no major trophies been earned after they failed to retain their Champions League crown and finished second behind Barcelona in the league.