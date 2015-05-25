VfL Bochum season review: The Ruhrstadion roller-coaster continues to twist and turn

Yet again, VfL Bochum have experienced another season full of ups and downs. A success compared to last year, there is no doubt, but how did they turn into the league's most goal happy side?

Things began ever so well for Peter Neururer. In fact Bochum were unbeaten after seven games, including two spectacular 5-1 away wins against FSV Frankfurt and Erzgebirge Aue. While the goals were flying in for the attackers, they went past Andreas Luthe with equal speed. Everything was going brilliantly and a promotion bid looked to be on the cards, until they faced 1. FC Heidenheim.

In what was an absolute demolition, Heidenheim were four-nil up within forty minutes and went on to add a fifth through Robert Leipertz. That was the first of a six game winless run, though their fighting spirit was still shining through. In all that time, Bochum still hadn't managed to pick up a win at home and it took eight attempts to finally put that to bed. To their credit, a 4-0 thumping of VfR Aalen was an emphatic way to go about things and give the home faithful something to cheer.

However, that was as good as it got in the Hinrunde. Another winless run that stretched through the entire Winter, which was only ended by a 3-2 win over Eintracht Braunschweig in mid February. During this time, Christian Hochstätter felt change was necessary for an up-turn in form and replaced cult-hero Neururer with former 1. FC Nürnberg boss, Gertjan Verbeek.

The Dutchman had drawn his first three games in charge, before a defeat to 1. FC Union Berlin raised serious questions over his ability to take the club forward from Neururer. He responded with the aforementioned win over Braunschweig and then led the side to an impressive six game unbeaten streak, including a 4-1 thrashing of Heidenheim - a victory that showed some progression, at least.

From there until the final day draw against SV Sandhausen, it was a real mixed bag. From the extremely impressive 3-1 win over the 2. Bundesliga champions, FC Ingolstadt 04, to a dire 5-1 defeat to St. Pauli; those results, back to back, were a pretty accurate summary of the season. The sublime attacking football that could cut teams open to defending that wouldn't look out of place in the Sunday leagues, the Ruhr Valley club had seen it all.

While all of this was going on, there was one sad story to note. Their under-23 team, the stepping stone between their fantastic youth academy and the first team, was forced to close. Unfortunately, it was just not financially feasible for the Regionalliga team to keep going. Some of the first team players, and many at other clubs, had cut their teeth in the second-string side; from next season this will no longer be the case.

The DFB-Pokal campaign, like their early league form, also started with a bang. A draw against VfB Stuttgart looked like a first round exit, though Bochum were having none of it. On a wet and windy day at the Ruhrstadion, the typical cup upset weather, the hosts ran their Swabian opponents into the ground and recorded a 2-0 victory. A clinical Simon Terrodde double sealed the deal and their place in the second round.

A game against Dynamo Dresden was the next obstacle standing in their way but, this time, things weren't so successful. This time, it was one of their ex-players that hit them for six. Justin Eilers, someone who amassed plenty of appearances for the under-23 side, scored a brace to beat Bochum in extra-time. What had the potential to be a great cup run crashed and burned at just the second time of asking.

Obviously, there is one glaring highlight. Terodde, or 'Torodde', notched up a mightily impressive sixteen league goals this term. He has been clinical in front of goal and fed off scraps for a lot of the time, despite Bochum's attacking nature. At times, he's wasted a few glorious chances but, compared to last season's high of six from Richie Sakuta-Pasu, it's a huge improvement on previous seasons.

Another huge positive has been the development of youngsters. This should only get better now, with the departure of the U-23 stepping stone. Onur Bulut, Nicolas Abdat, Selim Gündüz and Michael Gregoritsch, especially the latter pair, have all be involved with the first team this season. Fabian Holthaus could have made a real breakthrough this year but to have his season blighted by injury - though his assist against Dresden was evidence of what he can do.

The signings of the previous summer have also been a major plus. Terodde, Gregoritsch, Marco Terrazzino, Felix Bastians, Anthony Losilla and Stefano Celozzi all came in and have taken to the team like a duck to water. Most of them have been virtual ever-presents and Anthony Losilla has anchored their midfield as well as any other player in the league.

Defensively, it's been fairly shambolic. No team conceded more goals than VfL's ever-so-unimpressive 55. As previously mentioned, at times, some of the defending has had Verbeek tearing his hair out. Whether it is a lack of concentration, a failure to mark their men or diving into tackles at the wrong time, the Dutch tactician will have plenty to work on in the summer.

Not only have the team conceded plenty of goals, the timing hasn't been great either. Plenty of late goals have robbed them of points and momentum, which could have halted their charge for a possible high league finish. This would point towards a lack of concentration, a leaky defence has been a characteristic of Verbeek's teams in Germany - Nürnberg conceded 70 last season under his half-season of guidance.

Squad harmony could also be argued to be a negative from this season. Verbeek and Hochstätter haven't made too many friends this season and a rift between the former and Stanislav Sestak caused the Slovakian to cancel his contract with the club. Yusuke Tasaka has also claimed there wasn't a single notification from the club that his contract was/wasn't going to be renewed.

There have been plenty of stand-out performers, including Terodde, but few have out-performed Danny Latza and Losilla at the heart of the Ruhr Vally side's midfield. Both have worked tirelessly to try and keep defence and attack connected, while chipping in to help out at either end of the pitch. Latza's performances have already earned him a move to 1. FSV Mainz 05 and they could struggle to hold on to his French partner in crime.

As previously mentioned, Gregoritsch (7 goals, 4 assists) and Terrazzino (5 goals, 5 assists) have really driven the side forward on the attack. Both came from Bundesliga clubs, now that the former has made his stay permanent, and put their skills to great use immediately. The counter attack has also been a very effective tool for Verbeek; the pace and direct running from these two made it even more deadly.

Bastians has been a bastion, pardon the pun, of Bochum defence. When he's played at the heart of the back-line, they've look like a much more organised side. Him and Celozzi have shone in an otherwise poor defensive performance, with the Bundesliga qualities shining through once more. The ex-Frankfurt man has been a great addition at right-back and has added a bit more spark into the attack at the same time.

One position in which things have gone almost exclusively well, as hard is that is to believe, is between the sticks. Whether it was Michael Esser or Luthe, both have rarely made any mistakes and have held the fort against some onslaughts to pull a point, or three, out of the bag. Esser, who departs for Sturm Graz this summer, was particularly impressive in Bochum's 1-2 win over Nürnberg - the first time that Verbeek had returned after leaving.

There are many things to be said for and against Verbeek and, much like Bochum's season, he's been a real mixed bag. From getting the best out of their attacking line, to players leaving over his treatment of them - it's hard to know where to stand with him. Perhaps the beginning of next season will tell a tale of whether or not he'll succeed. If there is one thing Bochum could do with, it would be consistency.

Terrazzino has been one player who has benefited from his coaching, though his treatment of club stalwarts Tasaka and Sestak will not have pleased fans at all. If he can bring in his type of player and sort out the leaky defence, there could be some legs to his stay in the Ruhr Valley and prove that he can indeed manage in Germany.

Even though there may be some consistency in the managerial sense, perhaps, it certainly won't be the case for the playing staff. Latza, Esser, Tasaka, Adnan Zahirovic, Nicolas Abdat, Joel Reinholz, Sestak and Heiko Butscher will all leave this summer. For one reason or another, they've decided to both and will leave a big gap in the Bochum squad.

Manuel Riemann has already joined from Sandhausen, and Gregoritsch has moved to the Ruhr permanently. However, with Abdat and possibly Holthaus moving on, they'll definitely need a back-up for Timo Perthel. Bulut may get a boost and be asked to take up Latza's role, especially with the cash restraints on the club, though it could be the one position they decide to spend money on.

Gökhan Gül and Erdinc Karakas could well serve as back-ups to the first team this year and put on great performances in the under-17 European Championship. Thomas Eisfeld is rumoured to be keen on making his loan move from Fulham FC permanent and that should fill the Tasaka void. Henrik Gulden could also begin to feature more in the next campaign, as the VfL squad begins to take a very youthful look to it.

The coming few months should give us a better indication of how Bochum will fare, but this year was definitely an exciting one - that much is for sure.