Borussia Mönchengladbach season review: Favre's foals fly high & into he Champions League

It was a season undoubtedly to remember for Borussia Mönchengladbach and fans alike after the club very deservedly secured Champions League football for the first time in almost forty-years thanks to a third placed finish. Favre's foals succumbed to defeat just six times all Bundesliga season while wins against Bayern München and resounding wins against Schalke and Borussia Dortmund respectively were just few highlights of a great season.

The race for second went right to the wire but at the end of the day Gladbach's 3-1 drubbing off of fellow Bundesliga success story FC Augsburg on the final day of the season meant VfL Wolfsburg would secure second place after their 2-2 draw with Gladbach's arch rivals 1. FC Köln.

KEY PLAYERS

Yann Sommer - The Swiss shot stopper who arrived last summer ahead of the season was arguably die Fohlen's player of the season. Sommer had big boots to fill in fan favourite's Marc Andre Ter Stegen who left for Barcelona and boy, did he fill them. Only Bayern München ( 18 ) conceded less than the defensively sound Gladbach ( 26 ) over the course of the season. Going in to the second half of the season Gladbach had conceded just sixteen and the ten they conceded in the second half of the season was a new Bundesliga record. Sommer seemed unbeatable at most times and would in some way, saved Gladbach's bacon on more than one occasion. He was also the only player to feature in every Bundesliga game for the Fohlenelf.

Patrick Herrmann - A hot and cold player in the 2013/14 season, Herrmann was most definitely the former this season! In the league Herrmann grabbed himself eleven goals, three of which were doubles and five assists. Herrmann's pace as always terrified the lives out of the sorry Bundesliga defenders who never had pace on their side and even those who did found his box of tricks to much to handle. Herrmann was further influential in the clubs Europa League campaign where he popped up with four goals and two assists in the clubs ten games in Europe.

Raffael - Typically one of the clubs best performers since his arrival two summers ago, the 2014/15 season was no different as Raffael shone brightly. The Brazilian notched up twelve goals and two assists in thirty-one Bundesliga games and grabbed a further two goals and four assists in Europe. Raffael's best performance no doubt came in Gladbach's game of the season in which they beat eventual champions Bayern München 2-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Honourable mentions go out to the departing Max Kruse, who as always delivered and scored no less than eleven Bundesliga goals, and defensive duo Martin Stranzl and Tony Jantschke, who were very important in Gladbach conceding so few.

GAME OF THE SEASON - Bayern München 0-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Match day twenty-six, Bayern, the reigning and soon to be Champions again sat top of the table and were expected to dish out Gladbach's second Rückrunde defeat and their sixth overall. Gladbach on the other hand had other ideas about how they wanted the game to pan out. The Raffael inspired side inflicted Bayern's first home defeat on them for almost a year with goals coming either side of the half from the aforementioned Raffael. The Borussia-Park outfit made the most out of their four shots that day while the defence, which was made up of Jantschke, Stranzl, Dominguez and Wendt stood strong and gained many deserved plaudits post-match.

MOMENT OF THE SEASON

Xhaka's Derby winner - Deep into injury time, Granit Xhaka latched on to a Thorgan Hazard free kick and headed home to secure a 1-0 victory over arch rivals 1. FC Köln. It wasn't just the derby win itself that was memorable but Xhaka's celebration, where he ran the full length of the pitch before jumping into the safe hands of Sommer in front of the travelling Gladbach fans.



Other memorable moments include the much documented victory over Bayern München and the 9-3 aggregate Europa League playoff round victory over Bosnian side FK Sarajevo.

FAREWELLS

At the end of the glorious season, it was announced that four Foals would not be returning for the next season, Max Kruse agreed a move to Wolfsburg in the last few weeks of the Bundesliga season, Christoph Kramer's two year loan finished and he will return to Leverkusen, Captain Filip Dæms will depart after a decade at Borussia-Park for a club in his homeland, Belgium and Thorben Marx announced his retirement from the game after a fifteen year senior career.

OVERALL RECORD

Bundesliga ( 3rd ) - P34 W19 D9 L6

Europa League ( First Knockout Round ) - P10 W5 D3 L2

DFB Pokal ( Quarter-Finals ) - P4 W3 L1