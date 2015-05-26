Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk's road to the 2014-15 Europa League final

Ukranian underdogs Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk take on Sevilla in the 2014-15 UEFA Europa League Final this Wednesday in Warsaw - but how did they get to the final of the competition?

Where it all started..

Dnipro's journey to the final in Warsaw started with being knocked out in the UEFA Champions League play-off round by Danish side FC København 2-0 on aggregate, therefore they automatically qualified for the Europa League group stages.

The Group Stages

Dnipro were pitted in Group F against three-time winners - in its old format, the UEFA cup - Inter Milan, one time runners up St-Étienne and Azerbaijani side Qarabag FK who were experiencing the group stages for the first time having beaten FC Twente in the play-off round.

Dnipro's campaign started off with a 1-0 home loss to Inter Milan, followed by a 0-0 draw in France with St-Étienne where Nikola Kalinić had a first half penalty saved. Dnipro were five points behind already two games in and that only increased when they succumbed to defeat for the second time in the group at home to Qarabag who put a solo goal past them to pick up their first victory.

On the return leg in Azerbaijan however, Dnipro finally got their first win thanks to a stellar performance from the aforementioned Kalinić. Dnipro couldn't get a run going however as Inter won 2-1 in the penultimate group game and the Ukranians went into the final game bottom of Group F a point adrift of second placed Qarabag who hosted Inter that night. Dnipro needed a win against St-Étienne and for Qarabag not to beat Inter Milan. Artem Fedetskiy's goal secured a narrow win for Dnipro and Inter played their part to help send Myron Markevych's men through in second place.

Round of 32

Dnipro were drawn against Champions League drop-outs Olympiacos, of Greece, in the first knockout round. In the first leg in Ukraine, goals from Kankava and Rotan secured a vital first leg 2-0 victory. This victory was also Dnipro's first competitive victory in almost two months.

In the second leg an early goal from Kostas Mitroglou gave Erythrolefkoi hope, but six minutes later, game six hero Fedetskiy popped up and tied the game, making it 3-1 on aggregate. The Greeks were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute and Dominguez converted to make it 3-2 on aggregate but a Kalinić goal two minutes later destroyed the slight chance of a magical Olympiacos comeback.

Aggregate score: Dnipro 4-2 Olympiacos

Round of 16

In the next knockout stage, Dnipro were handed a tricky tie against Dutch side Ajax. In the first leg, they came out on top with a 1-0 victory thanks to Roman Zozulya's first half strike.

Dnipro had finally got a run going with no defeats in their last three but at the Amsterdam Arena, in the second leg - Bazoer scored on the hour mark to tie the game. As time wore on, neither side could find a further breakthrough and the game went to extra time. Yevhen Konoplyanka put the visitors ahead in the 97th minute and that was enough to see Dnipro through to the quarters unless Ajax grabbed two in the remaining 23 minutes. Van Der Hoorn scored for Ajax to tie the game in the dying embers but it wasn't enough and Dnipro progressed on away goals.

Aggregate score: Dnipro 2-2 Ajax

Quarter-Final

Dnipro were handed a tie versus Europa League surprise story Club Brugge in the quarter finals. Brugge were undefeated on home soil and kept this record going as neither side could find a breakthrough in the first leg. The Belgians had shot stopper Matt Ryan to thank after the Australian denied Dnipro spectacularly with three crucial saves in the dying embers.

The second leg looked set to be heading for extra time as neither side could find the all important goal until substitute Yevhen Shakhov broke the deadlock in the eight second minute. This sole goal was enough to see Dnipro through to the next round.

Aggregate score: Dnipro 1-0 Club Brugge

Semi-Final

Dnipro were then matched up against Rafa Benitez' Napoli, who going into the game were unbeaten in 12 consecutive European games. Napoli's unbeaten run would grow to 13 after the clubs played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Paolo. David López gave the hosts the lead just after the half before Yevhen Seleznyov pulled Dnipro level with ten minutes to play. Napoli would feel hard done by considering they quite heavily dominated proceedings with 63% of possession.

The all important deciding return leg in Kyiv was a near carbon copy of the first, Napoli would dominate again and Seleznyov would score again but the only thing missing was a Napoli goal, despite having more shots on target Dnipro keeper Denys Boyko kept them at bay.

Aggregate score: Dnipro 2-1 Napoli

KEY PLAYERS

Denys Boyko - The shot-stopper was key to the club's successes, particularly in the knockout stages. The 1-0 victory over Napoli was his fifth successive home clean sheet.

Nikola Kalinić - Kalinić, a Croatian striker, was key to the club's early success as he scored twice in the group stages and once in the round of 32.

Yevhen Konoplyanka - The highly coveted Ukranian winger scored once and assisted three times on Dnipro's road to the final and will be an important asset, if not the most important part of the side, on Wednesday in Warsaw.