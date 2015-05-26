Score Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk - Sevilla in Europa League Final 2015 (2-3)

22:00. Well, that's all we've got time for tonight. Thank you for joining me, Charlie Malam, and VAVEL UK's LIVE match commentary of tonight's entertaining UEFA Europa League Final - as Sevilla were crowned champions for the fourth time in their history and the second successive season, beating Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 3-2. Unai Emery's side didn't get off to the best start, as Nikola Kalinić opened the scoring in the sixth minute - but goals from Grzegorz Krychowiak and Carlos Bacca reversed the lead before the break. Dnipro skipper Ruslan Rotan's free-kick drew the Ukrainians level before half-time, but they weren't able to find a vital third and Bacca added his second of the game with 18 minutes remaining and the La Liga side held on for another European triumph. Thanks again for joining us, and make sure to keep an eye out for our post-match reaction. We'll also have plenty of coverage of the UEFA Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus in Berlin on June 6th. Enjoy the rest of your night.

21:58. The champagne is flowing, the confetti is blowing and each Sevilla player is enjoying every second as they lift the trophy one-by-one, knowing they'll get a chance to face some of Europe's best in the Champions League next year.

21:56. Sevilla collect all of their winners' medals and gather around the podium. The trophy is eventually handed to club captain Fernando Navarro - who holds the trophy aloft to raucous cheers from the Sevilla supporters. Sevilla are Europa League championsa again!

21:54. Here come the Sevilla players, making their way up the stairs to lift the trophy and collect their medals with Unai Emery leading his side towards Michel Platini and the rest of the presentation team.

21:52. Dnipro collect their losers' medals and walk agonisingly past the trophy they could have won. The Ukrainian supporters give their side a standing ovation in the far side of the stadium. They've given it a terrific effort tonight, and all season, but they fell just short - nevertheless, they will be remembered for beating a number of sides fancied to beat them comfortably in the knockout rounds.

21:50. Sevilla's remarkable European final record also continued, with four wins from four games. They have also yet to lose to opposition from Ukraine, though they're a little more focused on lifting that trophy right now as the photographers gather behind them.

21:48. One thing's for sure, the UEFA Champions League has a lot to live up to in two weeks' time. It's been an enthralling final from start to finish in Warsaw, as the Dnipro players take time to collect their thoughts with Sevilla celebrating in the foreground.

21:46. Carlos Bacca will take much of the plaudits, but ex-Arsenal man Jose Antonio Reyes was equally as influential in Sevilla's success tonight, grabbing two assists in the first-half as they hit back from one-goal down. They end the competition having scored 29 goals in 15 games - seven shy of Porto's record 37 in 2010/11.

21:44. With that victory, Sevilla - who may or may not be under the guidance of Emery next season - will be in the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League, the first team ever to reach the competition via these means. The financial benefits of that, given Emery's shoestring budget since joining, may allow them to build upon their fifth-placed La Liga finish - but they may also be pretty gutted to be leaving the Europa League behind, given their recent success in this competition.

21:42. Sevilla, having won the competition in Turin last year, become the first side to retain the trophy under the name of the Europa League. The Spanish players walk over to the Sevilla end, currently a bouncing sea of red shirts and flags. What a season it has been for Unai Emery's men, as their name is engraved into the trophy for the fourth time - all of which have come in the last nine years, twice retaining it.

21:40. It's party time for the Spaniards, as the full-time whistle sees the Sevilla squad burst onto the pitch - whilst Bacca, who scored twice tonight, cries tears of joy on the bench before pointing to the heavens. Not quite the same tears for those in blue shirts, who taste defeat in their first ever major European final.

21:39. Sevilla are crowned UEFA Europa League champions for the second successive year.

FT: Dnipro Dniproprovetsk 2-3 Sevilla.

90+4' Time really running out for Dnipro, as they desperately send the ball forward. Konoplyanka makes space for himself, but his cross is brought down by Rico as the Sevilla bench prepare to run onto the pitch in celebration.

90+3' Coke almost puts the icing on the cake after Vidal's cross from the right, but he can only guide his effort over.

90+3' Dnipro, down to 10 men after Matheus' incident, are really pushing for a late equaliser - but it looks as though Emery and Sevilla will be lifting the trophy for the second time in 12 months, and for the fourth time in history - which would make them the most successful ever club in the competition.

90+2' It's cleared again, but Rotan wins it back and finds Leo Matos - but his header doesn't test Rico.

90+1' Rotan's first corner is cleared at the near post, before the second is again turned away. Meanwhile, there'll be four minutes added on here in Warsaw.

90' Sure to be a few minutes added on after that, but the atmosphere has been slightly drained from the stadium after the incident. Konoplyanka looks to liven things up, making his way into the box before cutting it to Bezus - his cross is turned away by Tremoulinas for a corner.

89' Time being taken to ensure the Dnipro man is safe and there's a rousing applause as Matheus is stretchered off. Let's hope he is okay. He collapsed just minutes after a nasty clash of heads with Tremoulinas, but we'll have more about that after full-time.

88' Worrying signs here, as men rush around Matheus - who is down on the ground after falling to the floor with no-one around him. There's real urgency as the medical team run on to the pitch to meet him. The ground has fallen silent as replays show the Dnipro man collapsing after talking to a teammate.

87' Final substitution for Sevilla: Iborra on, Banega off.

86' Just minutes remaining before Sevilla are crowned UEFA Europa League champions for the second successive time. The Ukrainians have yet to score three goals in a single game in the competition this season, can they do it for the first time tonight?

85' Final substitution for Dnipro: Shakhov on, Kankava off.

84' Banega's deep free-kick falls into the box, where Carrico rises - but Dnipro clear. Rico comes off of his line to meet a loose ball unconvincingly, but he's let off as Seleznyov commits a foul inside the Sevilla half.

83' Rotan is fortunate not to see a second yellow, as he barges a Sevilla man off the ball strongly. Seconds later, there's another yellow - as Leo Matos goes into the book for catching Vidal in the air with a flailing arm.

82' Konoplyanka stabs a cross into Matheus in the box, but the no.99's header is well wide. They could really do with some inspiration here, as Bacca - on a hat-trick - is replaced by Gameiro for Sevilla. The Colombian has had a fine night, one goal shy of being the joint-top scorer in this competition.

80' Bacca comes close again, meeting the corner and heading it towards the bottom corner - but it falls a yard wide of the target. Emery's men are desperate to put this result beyond doubt as we enter the final 10 minutes in Warsaw.

79' Dnipro well on the back foot as Sevilla look to kill this game off, but Coke's cross is cleared. As soon as it's cleared, Mbia swings an excellent cross - putting it onto a plate for Bacca. His header is straight at Boyko, whose arms somehow prevent a hat-trick and see it out for a corner.

78' Another free-kick for Sevilla, which Banega sends towards the penalty spot from the same area as their last free-kick - but it's cleared. Banega picks it back up and Bacca slides in Vidal into the box. He goes down under pressure from Leo Matos at the byline, but no penalty is given.

77' Fedetskyi cuts onto his left inside the area, looking for Boyko's near post - but it finds only the side netting. Another sub for Markevych though, who brings on Seleznyov for goalscorer Kalinic - who opened the scoring after six minutes.

76' Matheus looks for Kalinic with a quick free-kick, but he can't pick out the through ball. They've already come from behind once in this game, can they do it again in these final 14 minutes?

75' Dnipro skipper Rotan goes into the book for a foul down the right and Banega puts the free-kick in towards the far post, but Byoko comes off his line to collect.

73' Is that goal going to settle it? Just as we enter the nervy stages of the game, Vitolo takes it off the toe of Kankva to stab it through to Bacca in the box and he lashes into the far bottom corner for his seventh goal of the competition. He runs off into the crowd and goes into the book, though the official's caution of the striker seems a bit needless.

72' GOAL! 3-2 Sevilla, as Bacca finds the bottom corner from inside the box.

71' Coke concedes a foul near the corner flag and Boyko sends it up long, but Mbia heads it straight back at them. It's a wonder Sevilla haven't made more of their set-pieces (if you ignore Krychowiak's goal from the corner) with him in the box.

70' Bezus goes into the book just two minutes after coming on, following through on Mbia with with his studs.

69' Yet another corner for Sevilla, their 10th of the evening - but it flies across a number of bodies in the box. It falls to Vitolo across the other flank and he goes down under pressure from Matheus, but Atkinson rightly ignores the claims.

68' Dnipro substitution: Fedorchuk off, Bezus on.

67' Banega takes, sending an inswinging ball in from the left side, but it's flicked away. From the second attempt, Carrico flicks it on from the near post but Krychowiak's shot is blocked after it takes an age to drop for him and the ball is eventually squirmed clear.

66' Sevilla scrape the ball away with Dnipro looking to pile some pressure on. Markevych's side have enjoyed more of this second-half so far. His players are certainly putting a shift in, forcing the Spanish side into les dangerous opportunities. That said, Emery's side still pose a threat as they win what seems like their 1,000th corner kick of the evening.

65' Tremoulinas times his tackle perfectly, dispossessing Matheus - who was sprinting full speed on the overlap. Dnipro win a throw-in in line with the 18-yard box, but Sevilla clear it to the halfway line.

64' Another corner kick to Sevilla as Coke makes a decent run before his cross is blocked from the right. Banega looks for Mbia, who leaps to reach the ball, but heads powerfully over the crossbar. He should have done better with that effort.

63' Rotan rolls it to Konoplyanka with his backheel and the 25-year-old cuts across the shots but sends it horribly wide. He didn't quite catch that one.

62' Free-kick to Dnipro, as Carrico goes into book for a nasty foulon Kalinic - catching him from behind 30-yards from goal in a central area.

61' Coke takes it long, sending it into Mbia and they win a corner after Cheberyachko is forced to clear - but Banega's cross is hooked away by Kankva.

60' Two-thirds of the way into this final, and we're still all level. Not quite the tempo of that frantic first-half, but this tie is still finely balanced as Sevilla push further forward and win a throw-in.

59' Substitute for Emery, as he brings off Reyes - shaking his head on his way off - for full-back Coke, who takes the captain's armband. Vidal will take Reyes' place further up the pitch.

57' Reyes finds space down the right and he tries to thread an eye of the needle pass into Vitolo inside the box, but it's intercepted. Still 2-2 as we approach the hour mark.

55' Kalinic closes down a long-ball, putting pressure on the Sevilla defence, but Kolo (otherwise known Kolodziejczak) communicates well with his goalkeeper and Rico comes out to claim.

54' Konoplyanka, Dnipro's livewire down the left, cuts inside onto his right and is allowed time and space to shoot. His effort flies over the crossbar this time though. Clear to see why Liverpool wanted him so badly in January 2014.

52' Lively start to this second-half, but neither keepers have really been worked in the opening seven or eight minutes. Matheus tries an effort from range, but a deflection allows it to bounce kindly into the arms of Rico.

50' Cheberyachko puts Banega's cross out for a corner, and the playmaker tries to find Mbia - but it's cleared. Dnipro counter, but Vidal tracks back to thwart Matheus.

49' Konoplyanka chips a pass in to Léo Matos at the far post. He's made the perfect run to meet the ball, but as he throws his body to divert it goalwards - he can't quite get across the shot.

47' Vitolo wins a throw-in down the left after Matheus slides in brilliantly. They eventually work it to Banega, who slides Bacca through in on goal. He's flagged offside but Dnipro look to have been let off a bit by that decision, with replays showing the striker to have made a well-timed run.

46' Sevilla back on to the pitch after gathering briefly in the tunnel and leaving Dnipro out on the pitch. Not since Liverpool's 5-4 win over Alaves in 2001 have we had four first-half goals in the final of this competition, but how many more will we see after the break?

20:42. Both sides are certainly playing for the prize, not just the trophy - but the berth in the Champions League last year. Unai Emery and Myron Markevych's sides are evenly poised at the interval, where will this go in the second-half? We'll have the next 45 minutes with you shortly.

20:39. Just about everyone expected it to be a little more cagey than this, but we've had some terrific goals so far. Some of the defending can be called into question, but we've had plenty of entertainment in these first 45 minutes. This second-half has a lot to live up to.

20:35. Hands up, who called that? Not many of you, I'm sure. What a sensational advert for the UEFA Europa League that was, though it may not be the most appealing competition to many. Dnipro struck superbly on the counter after just six minutes, Nikola Kalinić putting them in-front with a header from Matheus' fine cross. But just before the half-hour, Sevilla struck level through Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak who controlled well from a corner and struck low past Denys Boyko. Four minutes later, Carlos Bacca completed the comeback by latching onto Jose Antonio Reyes' sensational through ball, rounding Boyko and rolling into an empty net. Unai Emery's men began to control the game and looked likely to go into the break with the advantage, but Dnipro captain Ruslan Rotan curled an excellent free-kick over the wall and into the bottom corner to draw the Ukrainian side level at half-time.

HT: Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2-2 Sevilla.

45+1' Superb challenge from inside the box to dispossess Reyes down the left, meanwhile Kalinic goes into the book for catching Krychowiak with his elbow up the other end.

45' What a tremendous first 45 minutes of action we've had so far, but the Ukrainian side have hung in and that is a massive goal - just as Sevilla had looked to be going into the break with the momentum. There'll be two more minutes left of this first-half.

43' Rotan and Konoplyanka line up another free-kick for Dnipro, around 25-yards from goal just to the left. It's the captain who takes it and his execution is absolutely excellent. He clips it over the wall from a one-step run up and finds Rico's bottom corner with aplomb. They're refusing to follow the script in Warsaw.

43' GOAL! 2-2, Dnipro level from an excellent free-kick.

43' Close for Sevilla! Vidal runs onto Banega's pass, but his powerful right-footed effort just flies a yard over the crossbar from 20-yards.

41' Matheus wins a corner after trying to cut a ball back inside the box from the far-post after Kalinic very nearly connects to Konoplyanka's cross. Had Matheus' decision-making been a little quicker, they could have made more of that - but they concede another needless foul, Douglas guilty of fouling his opponent inside the box for the second successive corner.

40' Sevilla have played near three times as many passes as their opponents so far tonight, but Dnipro are far from out of this - with Konoplyanka looking dangerous down the left.

38' The corner is wasted, as Dnipro commit an unnecessary foul inside the box to give Rico a free-kick inside his own box.

37' Rotan eventually takes the set-piece, though his cross is steered away. Vitolo commits another foul slightly more to the right, which Rotan takes quickly. Konoplyanka cuts onto his right and bend a 25-yard effort towards the top corner and Rico is forced to leap and tip it over his crossbar. That's why he's been called up to the Spanish national team.

36' Going back to that goal though, Reyes' second assist of the night truly was superb. An excellent ball that cut through the Dnipro backline from deep. He gives away a cheap free-kick inside his own-half though, which Konoplyanka will line up around 33-yards from goal.

35' The Ukrainians don't know what has hit them, though Reyes gives the ball away inside his own-half and almost gives them the chance to level immediately. Rotan sprays it wide to the left where Konoplyanka cuts inside a looks for a pass across goal, but it's behind Matheus and Kalinic and it goes out for a Sevilla goal-kick.

33' A superb finish from the Colombian, who runs onto a neat through ball from Reyes before rounding Boyko with a superb first-touch, and then slotting in from a tight angle. That's their second goal in three minutes and 38 seconds, and it puts Unai Emery's team in the driving seat.

32' GOAL! 2-1 as Bacca completes the turnaround as Sevilla strike again to change the outlook of this tie.

31' Matheus swings a cross into the far-post, with Konoplyanka making a run into the far post - but he can't quite stretch to meet the ball.

30' We're all even again half-an-hour into this Europa League final and the Spanish voices can be heard again in Warsaw. They've been threatening that, and Dnipro - having scored only 13 goals in 14 games before tonight - have work to do.

29' Dnipro pay for switching off at that initial throw. As the corner is swung in to Bacca, who controls with his back to goal. Krychowiak picks up the ball, taking it out of his feet before drilling low and hard past Boyko to put Emery's side level in his homeland, his second goal of the competition.

28' GOAL! 1-1, Sevilla strike level thanks to Krychowiak.

27' So close for Sevilla, as a quickly-taken throw is worked to Reyes - but his shot deflects narrowly over the bar.

26' Boyko has kept more clean sheets (7) than any other goalkeeper in the Europa League this season, and he's looking keen to extend that record tonight. Sevilla have only really tested him with that Krychowiak header though.

25' Superb save from Boyko, as the cross from the corner is hit deep to Krychowiak at the far post. He rises to win the free header, heading it down into the ground - but the goalkeeper leaps to push it past the post to keep his side in front. From the second-corner, Boyko gets a little fortunate as he comes out to punch clear and it deflects off Mbia and out for a goal-kick.

24' Rotan hoists Vitolo down as the Sevilla man looks to start a break. Whenever Emery's men look to get forward, they're met with a sea of blue shirts - but they win a corner as Douglas forces Tremoulinas' cross out of play.

23' Boyko is down on the floor after clashing with Aleix Vidal in an aerial duel and is given a free-kick. The Dnipro keeper has kept 37 clean sheets in 77 displays for his side.

21' Dnipro more than happy to sit deep and soak up the pressure here, but aside from Konoplyanka's surge forward a few minutes earlier - they've yet to really get up the pitch since scoring.

20' Great work by Reyes, to cut inside from the right and hit a left-footed drive narrowly wide of Boyko's post. The goalkeeper looked to have had it covered, but Sevilla are beginning to find a few little openings.

19' Fine interlinking play between Reyes and Banega just outside the box, but the latter can't sneak a ball through to Bacca inside the area. Emery's men edging closer and closer.

18' The first cross is headed clear, whilst Reyes' second ball is grasped by Boyko wih relative ease. Still 1-0 to Dnipro here, though the La Liga side are pushing forward in search of an equaliser. The longer the Ukrainian side hold onto their slim lead, the more it will play into their hands.

17' Konoplyanka bursts down the left after latching onto Rotan's ball, but his cross in search of Kalinic is cleared by Krychowiak. Sevilla look to counter, but Kankva hauls down Reyes and goes into the book as a result.

16' Sevilla struggling with their final ball a little, as Vidal's ball up the field into Reyes drifts out for a goal-kick. Unai Emery is looking a little agitated already on the sidelines.

15' Great first quarter of an hour here, as Matheus wins a throw-in out of Tremoulinas high up the pitch. The former tries to swing a cross in from the right after finding space, but he's rightly flagged up for offside.

13' Reyes swings in a cross from the right, playing it low to Bacca at the near post. He rolls it out to Vidal on the edge of the area, but his shot is blocked. Nice training ground routine, however.

12' Dnipro couldn't have asked for a better start, having developed a knack for sitting back and hitting teams on the counter. They're starting to take a good hold of the game, but Sevilla should be level as Tremoulinas rolls a ball into Vitolo inside the box. He opts to control rather than shoot first time, and the effort is blocked.

10' Dnipro full of confidence after that opener, but this time its Sevilla who counter as Banega checks inside and shoots from 30-yards but his drive flies about 10-yards over the bar. Wasted opportunity.

8' That was a superb goal from Markevych's men, well finished off by Kalinic - a former Blackburn Rovers man - who netted his fourth of the tournament. All that after Sevilla had started so intentful, too.

7' Well, well, well. Dnipro counter through a long ball, as Kalinic wins a header and flicks it onto Matheus. He runs down the right and crosses to the Ukrainian's top scorer in the centre of the box and he gratefully heads into the bottom corner to give his side a huge lead just seven minutes into their first ever European final.

6' GOAL! 1-0 Dnipro take a surprise lead on the counter-attack.

5' Sevilla certainly the side on top in the early stages, as neat overlapping sees Vitolo make his way inside from the right. He cuts back a pass to Reyes, who falls inside the area. The Spanish fans, and players, appeal for a penalty as Rotan looked to have brought him down by clipping his heel - but Martin Atkinson gives nothing.

4' Banega hands up a free-kick into the area from deep, aiming towards Mbia - but its scrambled away. That is until Vidal picks it up and speeds down the flank, but his cut-back to Reyes is stolen by Dnipro.

2' Sevilla have started off the stronger side in the early stages, Carrico sending a long ball up to Bacca. The pass took a deflection and allowed the Colombian to bring it down on his chest, before spinning and teeing up a shot - but it's always flying wide of the mark.

1' We're off - as Sevilla get the ball rolling inside the centre-circle. Both teams can make history this evening, but which team will? Stay right here to find out.

19:45. We're just seconds away from kick-off in the Polish capital - which way are you leaning towards? Will it be Sevilla claiming their second successive Europa League triumph, or Dnipro enjoying their first ever?

19:42. The players are walking out of the tunnel, Sevilla decked in red and Dnipro in blue as they make their way past the Europa League trophy - with not a single player opting to reach out and touch the silverware on their way out.

19:38. Not long until the players walk out of the tunnel in the National Stadium, with the pre-match festivities well underway. Of all three occasions in which Sevilla have taken part in a European final, they've won all three. All the statistics are pointing towards the Spaniards, but Dnipro are no stranger to an upset.

19:35. 10 minutes until kick-off in Warsaw. Spanish and Ukrainian sides have met in one previous UEFA final, Dynamo Kyiv beating Atletico Madrid 3-0 to win the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1986. Will we see a repeat of that scoreline tonight?

19:33. Dnipro don't have much experience in games such as these, and they've only played Spanish opposition once - though Myron Markevych has insisted he knows Sevilla well, having developed a keen interest in Spanish football. Their only previous encounter with a Spanish side was a 2-1 defeat to Real Zaragoza in the 2004/05 UEFA Cup group stage.

19:30. Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk may be in their first ever European final tonight, but they can take some solace from the fact that Ukraine boasts a 100% record in the previous finals of major European competitions. FC Dynamo Kiev won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1975 and 1986, beating Ferencvárosi and then Atletico Madrid. More recently, Shakhtar Donetsk triumphed 3-1 over Werder Bremen in the final of the UEFA Cup back in 2009. Can they keep up that record this evening? We'll have kick-off in less than quarter of an hour.

19:27. Talking about their opponents in the final this evening, Rotan added: "Sevilla are the holders and that speaks for itself. We know they are very dangerous when they are given space so we need to make sure they don't get that. When the coach came here he told us that we had a very good team but that we were slightly too emotional. He put a stop to that and made us calmer. We acquired a sense of self-assuredness and now we have become more balanced psychologically."

19:24. Meanwhile, Dnipro captain Ruslan Rotan, who starts in midfield for the unfancied Ukranians tonight, has insisted his side will do their best not to let the occasion get to them: "Of course we are emotional, we are excited because this is a first final for Dnipro. We will try to get hold of ourselves as soon as the whistle blows as we will have to concentrate. However, we are hungry for it so we will do everything we can to win. It's a historic game for Dnipro. We have helped the people of Ukraine to get here by making some donations. We have paid for some tickets, we have helped some fans get here by paying for transportation – whatever we could do to get them here. We will try to give them positive emotions so that they can be happy."

19:21. Emery added that both sides are well worthy of their spot in the final today, insisting his Sevilla side must be cautious of the fact Dnipro have come out on top as underdogs before: "We are both here because we've grabbed opportunities – we've seen it, we've wanted it, we've been demanding of ourselves. There have been teams who considered themselves as favourites against Dnipro but then couldn't hold their own. We need to be mindful of this. To get a trophy, to write history, is an opportunity, a responsibility. The Champions League is an added motivation that really improves the Europa League. The Europa League continues to grow but the Champions League is an extra step that we want to take."

19:19. "We have analysed and studied Dnipro," added the Sevilla manager. "We have gathered information from Juande [Ramos], as well as [former assistants] Marcos Álvarez and [Juan] Muñiz because we want to know them in detail. All three of these have worked at Dnipro and they know them well. I don't have a crystal ball, but we'll see what we can do. On the basis of what's happened up until now, we know this will be a very difficult match."

19:17. Unai Emery speaking in his pre-match conference: "Details matter a great deal when two teams like this play each other over 90 minutes. It's going to be a close call, so our concentration and focus must be more than 100% to ensure that the details work in our favour. [Dnipro] are a very well-organised team – their defence is really solid. They are also skilled at pressing up front, so keeping hold of the ball is not going to be easy for us. That is one of the keys to their success; they can really press the opposition."

19:14. Did you know? In 46 meetings between Spanish and Ukranian sides in UEFA competitions, the Ukrainian clubs have recorded just nine wins to the Spanish sides 24, with 13 games ending in draws. The Spanish sides are unbeaten in the last four games between the two nations (W2 D2).

19:11. Dnipro supporters are making themselves heard inside the stadium already. They've waited quite some time for this, and at a time where their country is war-torn - could a victory tonight bring joy to some of those caught up in the chaos?

19:07. And here's the prize that awaits tonight's winner. Dnipro will be keen to steal their firsy ever European trophy, but they'll be forced to stay strong at the back with Sevilla's talents up-front. The incentive of a place in next year's Champions League could certainly liven things up. But would either of these sides deserve their place in next year's competition? Have your say by tweeting @VAVEL.

19:04. Former Arsenal man Reyes, at the age of 31, captains Sevilla this evening. He left the Spanish side to join the Gunners back in 2004, but returned to Sevilla after spells with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica.

19:00. 10 changes for the Ukranians, as the makeshift eleven that came in for the usual first-team and overcame Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend make way. Normal order is restored with the likes of Yevhen Konoplyanka, a key man for Markevych's men, returns to the side - as does Rotan, Kalinic.

18:57. Five changes for Emery from the side that beat Malaga, with Gameiro, Coke and Iborra all dropping to the bench. Alejandro Arribas falls out of the squad entirely, as does Johan Blonbou whilst Antonio Reyes starts.

18:54. Sevilla Bench: Beto, Navarro, Figueiras, Gameiro, Coke, Iborra, Suarez.

18:52. Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk Bench: Lastuvka, Vlad, Seleznyov, Bezus, Gama, Luchkevych, Shakhov.

18:50. Sevilla XI: Rico, Aleix Vidal, Kolo, Carrico, Tremoulinas, Krychowiak, Mbia, Banega, Reyes, Vitolo, Bacca.

18:48. Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk XI: Boyko; Fedetskyi, Douglas, Cheberyachko, Léo Matos; Kankva, Fedorchuk; Matheus, Rotan, Konoplyanka; Kalinic.

18:46. The team news is in...

We're closing in kick-off now, with just an hour to go until the big game gets underway. We'll have live team news from both camps with you shortly. Stay tuned for Dnipro vs Sevilla LIVE!

Another victory for Sevilla would confirm Spain's resurgence in Europe. Italy remain the most successful team having had nine representees win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League nine times, though they have had none since 1999. Spain have eight in total, six of which have come in the last 11 years - three via Sevilla. Ukraine have only had one team win the competition, winning in the former format of the UEFA Cup in 2009.

Did you know? Emery can join Juande Ramos, commonly known for his unsuccessful spell at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and Luis Molowny as the only three managers to retain the trophy if Sevilla win it tonight. Ramos guided the Spanish side to their back-to-back triumphs in 2006 and 2007, before a four-year stint with Dnipro - who replaced him with the man in charge tonight, Myron Markevych. Five winners have won it twice - including Giovanni Trapattoni and Rafael Benitez.

Tonight's venue: Tonight's Europa League final is the first ever hosted in Poland, in Warsaw's Stadion Narodowy (National Stadium) - home of the country's national football team. The 56,000-seater stadium will house both sets of supporters tonight, having previously hosted games in Euro 2012 - which was co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine. The ground hosted Italy's 2-1 semi-final win over Germany three years ago, but has not hosted a game since Poland's draw with Scotland here in the Euro 2016 qualifying group stages last October. In terms of the stadium itself, located near Warsaw's city centre, the National Stadium - built in 2011 - has a retractable roof should the weather take for a turn for the worse. In fact, those of you reading in England may recognise the stadium as it held England's 1-1 draw with Poland one day after the game was rained off. That night included ITV's Adrian Chiles having to fill an hour of airtime before they found out the decision that the game would be abandoned and replayed, as he famously asked Roy Keane the age-old question: "When does heavy run turn in to an actual downpour?"

How do you feel about the UEFA Europa League? Is it as an esteemed competition as the Champions League? Is it even as prestigious as the UEFA Cup used to be, now with the opportunity to enter next season's UCL if you win? Tweet us your opinions in to @VAVEL and we'll share the best right here.

The Europa League is a competition much criticised by those in the Premier League, who bemoan the added games and the travelling added in - as such, the form of teams such as Tottenham Hotspur has suffered in the league immediately after European games. Instead, English teams crave the Champions League - but Sevilla boss Unai Emery, with one winners' medal already in his cabinet and perhaps a second after tonight, is having none of it. "The Champions League generates more money and allows you to buy better players but what fans really want is to enjoy their team winning things," he says. "If you have money but you don’t generate emotion, it’s worthless. I had Everton down as one of the candidates this year but they were knocked out early. Manchester City and United came into it after being knocked out of the Champions League [a couple of seasons ago] and you think, ‘They’ll compete to win it’, but they didn’t."

The man in the middle: Tonight's match official will be experienced Premier League referee Martin Atkinson. The 44-year-old, announced as the official by the UEFA Referees Committee, has officiated only one Europa League game this season - though he has taken charge of eight Champions League matches, including Juventus' win over Real Madrid in Italy. Atkinson has taken charge of finals of the FA Trophy, League Cup, FA Cup and the Community Shield before tonight. The Englishman will be assisted by compatriots Michael Mullarkey and Stephen Child, whilst the fourth official tonight is from the Czech Republic, Pavel Královec. The two assistant referees, Anthony Taylor and Andre Marriner, are also both from England and Jake Collin, a reserve assistant referee, makes up the rest of tonight's match official team.

Did you know? Sevilla are able to retain the Europa League (formerly known as the UEFA Cup) for the second-time in their history if they win tonight. They became the first side since Real Madrid in 1985 and 1986 to win back-to-back titles after their win over Espanyol on penalties in Glasgow in 2007, just a year after they had beaten Middlesbrough 3-0 in Eindhoven. Having beaten Benfica in Turin last year, another victory tonight would also make them the most successful club in the competition with four trophies. Premier League side Liverpool and Italian duo Inter Milan and Juventus are the joint-most successful clubs with Sevilla as it stands, all having won the competition on three occasions.

TEAM NEWS: Dnipro could be without semi-final hero Yevhen Seleznyov tonight. The striker, who scored both goals in their2-1 aggregate win over Napoli sustained a knee injury which could keep him out - but otherwise Markevych is only missing long-term absentees Nico Pareja and Sebastian Cristoforo.

TEAM NEWS: Roberto Rojas writes in his preview of tonight's game that with Timothee Kolodziejczak and Vitolo both expected to return, despite missing the last game of the season through injury, Emery has a fully-fit Sevilla squad to choose from for tonight's game.

All of Dnipro's intentions, naturally, are on tonight's fixture though. This is perhaps the biggest clash in their history, having only ever reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League way back in 1984-85 and 1989-90. They haven't tasted significant success for some time, with their last domestic honours all coming in 1989 - when they the Ukranian Cup, the Soviet Cup and even the USSR Super Cup. Since those days, they have only managed runners-up finishes in the league and those domestic cup competitions. How they would love to end their hunt for silverware tonight.

Rather well, actually. Though Dnipropetrovsk is just 150 miles from war-torn surroundings, Dnipro have settled well into Kiev's national stadium. As such, they sit only two points off of second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk with a final game remaining of the Ukranian Premier League season. A 3-2 win over Shakhtar recently, just days after their opponents had held them to a draw to reach the Ukrainian Cup final on aggregate, meaning should they fail to win today (missing out on an automatic spot to next year's UEFA Champions League) they can still qualify through their league's qualifying slot - which goes to second-place. Just in case you were interested, Dynamo Kyiv have already wrapped up the title, having gone all season unbeaten so far.

We've already spoken about Sevilla's season in Spain, as they beat Malaga 3-2 on the final day of the season as the La Liga season concluded last weekend, with Luis Enrique's Barcelona crowned the champions, but what about Dnipro? How have they fared domestically?

Did you know? Of the two teams left in the tournament - Sevilla striker Carlos Bacca is the top scorer, having scored five goals. The Colombian forward is the only player to have featured in all 14 of Sevilla's games. Everton's Romelu Lukaku and former FC Salzburg forward Alan both sit atop the goalscoring charts with eight, whilst Dnipro's Nikola Kalinić has three.

Well, at least he's honest. The 64-year-old coach has had no less than 15 managerial stints, a number of which involved later reuniting with the same club he had been at a few years prior - but despite being manager of Ukraine for six months, ex-midfielder Markevych has never quite played in a game of this magnitude. He admitted the nerves amongst Dnipro, otherwise known as the 'warriors of light' in mid-week: "If I said the lads weren't nervous, I'd be lying. But it is very important they forget that tomorrow. I think Napoli are fairly similar to Sevilla in style, which will help us a lot," he said. "Of course [the prospect of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League] adds incentive. I think it is very good that UEFA gives the winner this chance. It's an additional incentive for both us and Sevilla."

Dnipro manager Myron Markevych has insisted his side will be sticking to their usual routine as they look to prevent the 2015 Europa League's fiercest front-line from finding their stride. "Sevilla are very good at attacking. They have very good forwards who create numbers in important moments. This is a headache for us," he said. "But our defence, at least until today, are playing at a good level. It is going to be very important to neutralise their attacking players," added Markevych. "It is true, I would not be honest if I said we had planned to play in the final. But you get more appetite when you start eating. When we won the game with Olympiakos [in the last 32] I started believing."​

Did you know? This is the first time that these sides have come up against each other. Nevertheless, Sevilla have met Ukranian opposition before, and they've fared pretty well - winning three and drawing once in four occasions. Check those games out in further detail, here. Dnipro's record versus Spanish opposition is slightly less impressive, losing one of one. Can amend that record tonight?

For a further in-depth review of Sevilla's journey to tonight's clash in Warsaw, read Tom Hiscott's detailed game-by-game catch-up here.

After getting through the Round of 16, Sevilla were paired with Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in the last eight. Andres Villas Boas' team were looking good stead to come away from Spain with a good result, as they led for much of the game through Alexander Ryazantsev's effort. But the hosts found themselves late on, Bacca equalising in the 73rd minute before Suarez gave them the lead just seven minutes later. It was to prove pivotal in the second leg, as Bacca got on the scoresheet with another early away goal - this time from the penalty spot. Through Salomon Rondon and Hulk's 40-yard strike, Zenit hit back and put themselves on course to force extra-time but late on, Gameiro connected with Vitolo's cross to put them in the last four. There, they met another Fiorentina, another side considered one of the favourites for the competition. But in truth, it was never really a contest between the two sides - as they put one foot in the final as early as the first-leg in a comprehensive 3-0 win at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Aleix Vidal's brace and Gameiro's 75th minute effort gave Emery breathing space in the second-leg, but they didn't let up over in Italy - adding two more for a comfortable 5-0 aggregate win as Bacca and Daniel Carrico sealed Los Nervionenses' spot in the final.

In the next round, knowing they were just six games away from another showpiece final, they met with La Liga opponents Villarreal. Travelling to El Madrigal in the first-leg, Sevilla put themselves in the driving seat after just 13.21 seconds, a record-breaking goal through that man Vitolo, after Kevin Gameiro's through ball almost straight from the kick-off. That significantly set the hosts back and Stephane Mbia doubled the lead after 26 minutes. Star man Luciano Vietto did give Villarreal some hope after scoring minutes after half-time, but Gameiro emphatically crushed that hope by making it 3-1 on aggregate just two minutes later, and that was how it finished on the night. With their away goals advantage, the second-leg was fairly straightforward, though Sevilla had to wait until the 69th minute before Iborra broke the deadlock. After which, Villarreal almost immediately equalised through Giovanni dos Santos - but Eric Bertrand Bailly's second yellow card just four minutes later saw the hosts regain the momentum, and they killed the game off through Denis Suarez only a few minutes later.

Things got off to a good start for Emery's side when Carlos Bacca netted a vital away goal inside eight minutes to put them in control of the tie, but Mönchengladbach fought back to level on the night through Granit Xhaka. Vitolo netted in the 26th minute to put Sevilla in front on the night and 3-1 up on the aggregate, but the Germans planted another seed of doubt in the minds of the away supporters when Thorgan Hazard equalised again just three minutes later. The hosts battled for that all important third goal, but couldn't find it and when Xhaka was sent off for a second yellow, Vitolo added another nine minutes later to seal a 3-2 win (4-2 on aggregate).

Well, the reigning champions have enjoyed a few more emphatic victories than their opponents tonight. They actually finished second in the group stages, after slipping up to Feyernoord away from home. But they remained a comfortable four points ahead of third-placed Croatian side HNK Rijeka to ensure their passage into the knockout stages thanks to three wins and two draws. Due to their group stage finish, they were seeded against the Bundesliga's Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 32. Taking a slim one-goal lead into the second-leg thanks to Vicente Iborra's 70th minute strike, things really opened up in Gladbach.

So Sevilla have fared well in the league, having secured a place in next year's Europa League group stages if things go wrong tonight, and they've obviously done equally as well to be here today, but how exactly have they made their way to the Europa League final for the second time in a row?

From there on, Dnipro have sprung a shock time and time again. They squeezed past Olympiakos in the last 32, despite the fact that the Greeks threatened to get back in the game late on. After their 4-2 aggregate win, they met Ajax in the round of 16. Again - Dnipro edged through by the skin of their teeth, winning on away goals after nicking two away goals at the Amsterdam Arena in extra-time. Next up - they met another surprise package in Club Brugge, winning by a single goal after substitute Yevhen Shakhov found the crucial goal with eight minutes left of the second-half in the second-leg. Their toughest test came in the semi-final, where they came up against Napoli and Rafael Benitez, who had led Chelsea to victory in the competition only a few years beforehand. Yevhen Seleznyov nicked an away goal in the first-leg and Seleznyov's header in the second-leg was enough to seal passage to the final despite having to fend for their lives against their Italian opponents.

Needing a win over St Etienne, Dnipro were also relying on Inter Milan not to be beaten by FK Qarabag. In the 66th minute, Artem Fedetskiy found the back of the net and the Ukranians dug in for the win they needed. Meanwhile, Qarabag gained a credible draw at home to the Italians - but it was not enough, and Dnipro sneaked their way into the knockout rounds after second-placed finish - one point above the Azerbijani side.

It's fair to say that Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk's journey to the final has been far from straightforward, and it looked incredibly unlikely just three games into their group stage campaign after having failed to win a single game. They managed to turn things around, finally ending their streak without victory in match-day four, but another loss to Inter Milan looked to have set them back. It was in the final game of the group stages where things really took shape.

Dnipro's style of play has won few admirers, but to their credit - it has been a successful approach. It is unadventurous, hence why they have scored less than a goal per game (13 in total) and won just six games since the start of the group stages last September, but thanks to their manager - Myron Markevych, they have overcome the odds on a number of occasions to put themselves onto the grandest stage and give them the opportunity of winning a maiden European trophy.

Their opponents meanwhile, are a little less well known, it is fair to say. The country of Ukraine has been in the news for its ongoing conflict in recent months, which has actually forced the likes of Dynamo Kiev to play away from their usual home ground, as opposed to its thriving football league. Nevertheless - Dnipro are fully worthy of their place in this year's Europa League final, having built a side capable of keeping out the best at the back, even if they may not be the most exciting team to watch.

"Why are Sevilla favourites?" you ask. Well, there's good reason why they find themselves in their second successive Europa League final. This year, they have lost only one of their 14 European games - scoring an impressive 26 goals in the process - 18 of which have come in the knockout rounds. It's no surprise that Emery's side have been equally as impressive in La Liga, falling narrowly short of a fourth-placed finish due to Valencia's stirring comeback on the final day of the season against Elche. In the end, they finished just two points away from third-placed Atletico Madrid - who won the title last year but fell short of leading Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona this time around. As you can see, courtesy of BBC Sport:

Whilst it is Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho who continue to make waves in the managerial world, Emery is certainly impressing. He was Valencia boss between 2008 and 2012, but it's not been since he joined Sevilla where he began to demonstrate the best of his abilities. He currently has a 50% win record of the 98 La Liga games he's overseen, winning Manager of the Month in March 2014 and this January, as a result of his side's excellent form despite a small budget. Hard to forget too, that Emery is still only just 43 years of age.

Sevilla manager Unai Emery has overseen a remarkable improvement since becoming manager in 2013, though his future after this game looks uncertain with West Ham United said to be interested in his services. And no wonder, the Spaniard - despite losing key players such as Alberto Moreno, Federico Fazio and of course, Ivan Rakitic - in the same fashion that they lost Jesus Navas and Alvaro Negredo the year before, Sevilla have gone from strength to strength. Alongside sporting director Monchi, Emery's Sevilla have taken this competition very seriously indeed - and his side are understandably favourites going into tonight's game.

Sevilla will be hoping that tonight's game doesn't stretch to penalties, given their strength in attack, but they'll be up against a mean defence. You can re-live their victory in the shoot-out last time out here, if you wish:

That's right, Sevilla were also in the final of the 2013-14 Europa League - beating Benfica on penalties after neither side could find the breakthrough in normal time or extra-time. That night in Turin over a year ago was their third triumph in the competition inside the last nine years. A pretty impressive record to say the least.

Tonight's game pits Ukranian underdogs Dnipro - in their first ever European final - against Sevilla, who are no strangers to this competition. After all, they're the current holders.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening's game - the 2014-15 UEFA Europa League final. Tonight, Wednesday 27th May 2015, sees Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk take on Sevilla at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland - with both sides fighting to be crowned Europa League champions, consequently earning a place in next season's UEFA Champions League as an added bonus. The game kicks off at 7:45pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.