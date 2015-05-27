Stars of the 2013 U20 World Cup: Where are they now?

With the 2015 edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand just a few days away, we take a look back at the stars of the last tournament, in 2013. Some have blossomed into genuinely world-class players while others have faded into obscurity, with a select few growing up to become Harry Kane.

The award winners

Golden Ball - Paul Pogba

A man who needs no real introduction. Having been shunned by Manchester United in his teens, Pogba has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's most exciting young players. Having won two Scudetto titles since this triumph and been named the World Cup proper's Best Young Player in Brazil last year, the world of football is truly at Pogba's sizeable feet. Powerful, creative and technically gifted, this year's Summer Transfer Window Merry-Go-Round is likely to revolve around him as the biggest clubs in Spain, England and France all move to bring him in.

Golden Boot - Ebenezer Assifuah

A man who probably needs a degree of introduction. With six goals for Ghana at the tournament, Assifuah won the Adidas Golden Boot as top scorer, but his career hasn't enjoyed quite the same upwards trajectory as Pogba's since 2013. Playing for Liberty Professionals in his home country at the time, he earned a move abroad and joined FC Sion of Switzerland on a five-year contract, but has scored only three goals in 16 league appearances since then. Despite having already been joint-top scorer in the 2012 African Youth Championship prior to this success, Assifuah has never made a senior appearance for the Black Stars.

Golden Glove - Guillermo de Amores

Uruguayan goalkeeper de Amores was one of the main reasons behind Uruguay reaching the final of this tournament and, though he kept a clean sheet in the final, they were eventually beaten on penalties by a Pogba-inspired France. He still plays for Liverpool of Montevideo in Uruguay's capital, the club where he began his professional career in 2012, but has also never featured for his nation's senior side.

Other notable names

Jesé Rodríguez

Jesé Rodríguez looked on a path to superstardom as he burst into Real Madrid's first team two seasons ago, scoring eight goals in 31 appearances and playing a small role in Carlo Ancelotti's side's path to the Champions League final. His progress has been somewhat hampered by injury but he scored on his return to the first team earlier this year, and is one of the fans' favourites at the Bernabéu having come through the club's Castilla side. The jury is out - only Jesé himself can prove whether he can be a long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale on the wings, or whether he will simply be deemed surplus to requirements and shipped out as the next Álvaro Morata.

Kurt Zouma

José Mourinho's "new Marcel Desailly" has certainly made an impact on Chelsea fans since he was drafted into the first team last season. Zouma was one of the defensive stars of the tournament in 2013 and has since gone on to make his debut for Les Bleus' senior side against Denmark earlier this year. With 28 appearances for Chelsea last season, it seems as though he is here to stay - unlike, perhaps, Suárez and Sturridge-silencer Tomáš Kalas, who shone against Liverpool before being farmed out on loan first to Köln, then Middlesbrough. Alongside fellow Mourinho favourite Raphaël Varane, Zouma looks set to be part of an incredibly talented French spine for years to come.

DeAndre Yedlin

Whippet-fast right-back Yedlin is one of a new breed of American footballers looking to cement the USA's newly-found respectability on the international stage. After coming through the ranks with the Seattle Sounders' U-23 side, his style both on and off the pitch made him something of a viral star before he earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur. Though he has made only one league appearance for Spurs since he arrived in Britain, the 21-year-old has plenty of time to earn himself a starting berth, but the challenge posed by Kyle Walker will be a difficult one.

Interestingly, a lot of the tournament's biggest names have ended up plying their trade in the Bundesliga. Ghana full-back Baba Rahman has made a huge impact as Augsburg finished fifth, with reportedly the highest tackle rate of any player in the league with 4.8 made each game. Explosive, energetic and just as potent in attack as he is sturdy in defence, it is little wonder Chelsea have been linked with a big-money move for the 20-year-old.

Another player in a similar mould strutting his stuff in 2013 was Juan Bernat, the Valencia youth product now a vital part of Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich. His first goal for the club may have come in the Bavarians' 4-1 pummelling at the hands of Wolfsburg, but his form this season has won him admirers from around Europe as well as a senior international call-up. After representing Spain at five seperate youth levels, he is seen as the successor to Jordi Alba's wing-back throne.

The final member of the Bundesliga contingent is Bayer Leverkusen's Turkey star Hakan Çalhanoğlu, then of Hamburg. Çalhanoğlu has established himself as one of the deadliest free kick-takers in the world in the past couple of seasons in Germany, with one 41-metre thumper against Borussia Dortmund doing the rounds on Twitter and Facebook last year - and leaving Jürgen Klopp dumbfounded. Bayer earned their spot in the Champions League qualifiers next season but, if they do not progress, it is surely only a matter of time before the German-born attacking midfielder makes the step up to one of Europe's top clubs.

And then there was one. What with it being a major international tournament and all, England only mustered three goals, with one of these coming from Spurs sensation Harry Kane. Numerous average-at-best loan spells with lower league teams suggested that Kane would never be one to mount a siege on the unenviable White Hart Lane throne of Roberto Soldado, but he came out of nowhere this season to challenge Sergio Agüero for the Premier League Golden Boot and win the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award, captaining his club and making his England debut along the way. Who knows - the next Harry Kane, Paul Pogba or even the next Ebenezer Assifuah could be waiting in the wings to make his bow at next month's tournament.