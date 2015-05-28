Behrens becomes Nürnberg's third summer signing

1. FC Nürnberg have confirmed the addition of SV Darmstadt 98 midfielder Hanno Behrens.

The 25-year-old has been a massive reason behind Darmstadt's return to the pinnacle of German football after over three decades, though he will not be taking part in that journey. Behrens has scored five times in 31 appearances this season, helping the Lilies to second place in the 2. Bundesliga.

"Hanno Behrens was a central figure in Darmstadt's promotion side and an undisputed top performer. We are delighted that he has opted for a change to 1. FC Nürnberg," said Martin Bader, head of Sports & Public Relations at 1. FCN. "He brings a lot of qualities and is thus a real asset to the club."

His move brings a three year stay with the Hesse-based club to an end, after failing to agree a new deal and will, therefore, move on for free. Behrens himself added: "I had a great time in Darmstadt, which was crowned with the Bundesliga promotion. But now I am looking forward to a new chapter of my career and want to be successful with Nürnberg."

Quotes via fcn.de