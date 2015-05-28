Leipzig looking at adding Kempf and Heintz over the summer

2. Bundesliga outfit RasenBallsport Leipzig are showing interest in German youth international defenders, Marc-Oliver Kempf and Dominique Heintz, according to Kicker.

The energy drink backed club have already let nine players leave the club, some of whom are defenders.

The Red Bull Arena outfit have already added promising attacker Davie Selke to their ranks and look sound on the attacking front for the season ahead but not so sound on the defensive front hence their interest in the duo.

Kempf, 20, was part of the Freiburg side who were relegated to the 2. Bundesliga last season and still has three seasons to run on his deal in the Black Forrest having penned a four year deal last summer. He made thirteen Bundesliga appearances scoring twice in the process.

Heintz, 21, has been with Kaiserslautern all his career and made the jump to the first team aged just seventeen back in 2011. He was a mainstay at centre half for Kaiserslautern as they narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga playoff position making a total of 25 2. Bundesliga appearances. He has one year left on his deal at Die Roten Teufel.

Kempf has represented Germany at every youth level up to under-20 level where he has a sole cap to his name. Heintz on the other hand is part of the under-21 setup and has three caps to his name.

Leipzig finished six points adrift of Heintz' club and a further two points off the playoff spot as they settled for a fifth placed finish in their first 2. Bundesliga campaign.