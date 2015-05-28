Icardi eyes Capocannoniere

Inter Milan's Argentine striker, Mauro Icardi is hoping to finish the season on a high by scoring the goals that will see him when the Capocannoniere.

Icardi is level with fellow Argentine Carlos Tevez on 20 goals for the season, one behind Verona's Luca Toni who leads the way with 21.

Icardi is just 22 years old and would be the youngest man to win the award since David Trezeguet in 2002, also aged 22. Should Icardi or Tevez win the award they would be the ninth players from Argentina to do so with Diego Maradona (1987/88), Gabriel Batistuta (1994/95) and Hernan Crespo (2000/01) the most recent winners from the South American country.

In an interview with the 'Inter Channel', Icardi spoke of his desire to win the trophy, "Of course I think about the scoring charts. I try to do as well as possible and I was disappointed to have two goals chalked off against Genoa. For a young forward like me, being the top scorer in Serie A would be a great thing. Luca Toni and Carlos Tevez have done really well, but seeing as they’re facing each other this weekend maybe I’ll be able to make the most of it. I hope to get the goals."

Inter play Empoli in their final game of the season on Sunday night, a full 24 hours after Verona play Juventus so Icardi will at least have the advantage of knowing exactly what he needs to do to become Serie A's top scorer for the 2014/15 season.