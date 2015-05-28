Luis Suarez likely to return for Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona's Uruguayan forward, Luis Suarez looks set to return to the starting line up in Saturday nights Copa del Rey Final.

Suarez hasn't played since being subbed at half time in Barcelona's Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich after picking up a hamstring injury. Despite only featuring for 45 minutes of that match he made a big impact by setting up both of Neymar's goals that effectively killed the tie.

Barcelona's official website confirmed that Suarez trained in Thursday morning's session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. "The coaching staff had all first-team players available. Luis Suárez joined his team mates despite not having medical clearance," before going on to confirm that the striker was one of ten players to undergo a drug test prior to the session. "Prior to Thursday's workout, UEFA carried out a doping control on ten Barça players: Montoya, Sergio Busquets, Pedro, Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Mascherano, Bartra, Dani Alves, Vermaelen and Mathieu."

Suarez's return to the starting eleven will be a great boost to the Catalan side and he will join Lionel Messi and Neymar in an attack that has combined to score 117 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season and Luis Enrique will be hoping that they can add to that tally as they chase a historical treble over the next nine days.