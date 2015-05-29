Hasenhüttl agrees to new two-year deal after title success

FC Ingolstadt 04 manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2017, they excitedly announced today.

The forty-seven year old Austrian has been in charge at the Audi Sportpark Arena since 2013 and recently lead the club to their first 2. Bundesliga title.

In a sixteen year professional career Hasenhüttl scored over a century of goals for a host of clubs in a cumulative 450 appearances.

His first venture into management came in 2007 as he took the reigns at SpVgg Unterhaching, after three years he was relieved from his duties after just thirty-one points from twenty-four games.

He took a year out of management before returning with VfR Aalen also in the 3. Liga. He steered them clear of relegation in his first season before achieving a second place finish and automatic promotion to the Bundesliga in his next. He resigned from the club in 2013 following a disagreement with Aalen's sporting director.

He joined Ingolstadt that October and lead the club to a tenth placed finish in the 2013/14 season and this season lead the club to a first placed finish.