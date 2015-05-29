Score match Barcelona - Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey Final 2015 (3-1)
(Picture: VAVEL.com)
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

22:48. What an absolute pleasure that was. Barcelona were at their scintillating best, yet again. The whole team were fantastic, but Lionel Messi was the conductor of another magical performance overall - instigating almost every opportunity and playing such a great role in all of his side's goals. The Blaugrana will certainly be favourites to add a third major trophy in Berlin in the Champions League final next weekend. We'll have plenty of coverage in the build-up to that game, so make sure to return to VAVEL UK before next Saturday. Until then, I've been Charlie Malam - thanks for joining me and I hope you enjoyed our live match coverage of what was a magnificent occasion. Thanks, and good night.

22:45. So, another memorable night for FC Barcelona tonight. Having won their 23rd La Liga title last weekend, they wrapped up their 27th Copa del Rey in style at Camp Nou tonight. Lionel Messi got things started with a goal for the ages, beating a number of challenges in blistering fashion - before cutting into the box, beating another tackle, and finding the bottom corner. A terrific team move meant that Barcelona went into half-time two goals to the good, as Neymar rounded off a sublime team move. The Blaugrana weren't at the same tempo after the interval, but Messi added yet another goal late on to take the Barcelona's front-three's tally to 120 goals this season - nipping between the Bilbao defence to put it in the net from close-range. Inaki Williams hit a late consolation to reward the Basque's improved efforts after the break, despite the fact they had just 27% possession come full-time. Luis Enrique's men have completed the domestic double, and they're one win away from the continental trouble - what would be their second in six years.

22:42. The Camp Nou is in party mood as they celebrate their win, as you can see:

The Camp Nou is celebrating the cup and the double. How have you been celebrating? #CampionsFCB #CopaFCB #CampNou #FCBWorld
Vine by FC Barcelona

22:40. Barcelona celebrate another silverware success. They'll struggle to cope without the likes of Xavi - who leaves for Qatar soon - and Iniesta, who is also likely to hang his boots up within the next few years. They've been pivotal to the club's success over the years, but with Messi, Neymar and Suarez up-top - the sky is the limit for Luis Enrique and co. They've already hit 120 goals and counting this season.Embedded image permalink

22:37. This man, Lionel Messi, produced yet another masterclass tonight. It is quite difficult to put into words his quality, as Bilbao captain Carlos Gurpegui collects his side's runners-up plate. Moments later, Xavi and Iniesta lift the King's Cup together - not for the first time. Xavi will enjoy every minute of his success this evening.

22:35. Flares, flags, scarves and support. It's a sight to behold in the Camp Nou, as Javier Mascherano leads the Barcelona supporters into a chorus of 'Campione, Campione, Ole, Ole, Ole!' The Athletic Bilbao players are looking slightly more despondent, but they've done themselves and the club proud. It takes a lot of effort to stop Barcelona right now, and Juventus will have their work cut out to do so in the final of the Champions League in seven days time.

22:32. Both sides thanking their sets of supporters at either end of the ground. The Barcelona players are just minutes away from lifting another trophy. What a first year it has been for the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and more. Trophies and glory galore.

22:30. Nice scenes at the Camp Nou, just minutes after the unnecessary debacle between both sets of players on the pitch. The Athletic players are understandably upset, but their fans are staying inside the ground to support their side until the end. Their proud fans are always there through thick and thin, and that has been no different tonight.

22:27. It must be said, what a send-off for Xavi - as Gerard Pique cracks open the champagne to celebrate in front of his fans. Stage two of the the treble is complete, and in supreme style. It could have been so many more, as Barcelona lift their second silverware in a week, but it was a thoroughly deserved performance. Athletic hung in, but Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez fuelled yet another victory for the Blaugrana.

22:25. The Barcelona players gather in a circle and celebrate their triumph, just a week after they celebrated a La Liga win on the same soil. Luis Enrique's men were simply superior this evening as the Athletic Club Bilbao fans come to terms with the result. The 40,000 Basques have been in brilliant voice all night and Inaki Williams deserved his goal, with Iago Herrerín keeping the scores respectable. Barca deserved their win, but Ernesto Valverde's side gave their all tonight - just as they have throughout their Copa del Rey campaign.

22:22. Barcelona are the King's Cup champions for the 27th time in their history, after a simply sensational performance against Bilbao. Two down, one to go. The UEFA Champions League final awaits.

FT: Athletic Club Bilbao 1-3 Barcelona.

90+4' Susatea fouls Mathieu down the left before Barcelona work it across to Alves, who has been excellent tonight. Perhaps the Barcelona fans are witnessing his final ever game at Camp Nou? A tremendous noise in the ground from both ends in these final seconds as the Bilbao fans rise to celebrate their side.

90+3' The Barcelona supporters are in loud voice again, after a scintillating 90 minutes of football. Bilbao have played their part, improving vastly after being outclassed in the first-half - but they've ultimately fallen short in a lack of quality. They've missed some key players and at the same time, they've struggled to keep the Blaugrana's front-three quiet. They've taken their tally from 117 to 120 after tonight's game. That's right, 120 goals between three players - 59 from Lionel Messi, and he might not be done yet.

90+1' Four minutes added on at Camp Nou, as Xabi is just about denied by the post. He clips an effort towards the top corner, but it goes the wrond side of the post. He's an inch away from capping a tremendous career with a fairytale ending.

90' Pique is forced to come across and pull away Busquets, who is booked for his complaints to the referee. Can Barcelona convert from this set-piece? It's around 25-yards from goal, to the left.

89' That put some unnecessary bad light on what has been a terrific display of football from Barcelona. The Basque supporters' whistling is piercing the eardrums, as Susaeta brings him down with a late challenge on the edge of the box. This has become all about the 23-year-old now.

88' Neymar races onto a long free-kick and then tries some ambitious showboating, trying a rainbow flick over the head of Bustinza at the corner flag. The Bilbao players are absolutely seething with the Brazilian, who walks away nonchalantly. There's a huge ruckus on the pitch as St. Joseph comes across to say a few choice words. A mixture of anger between the way in which Neymar went down to the ground easily after the challenge, and perhaps what they portray as a lack of respect. The Barcelona fans sing his name as he goes into the book for a foul on Laporte.

86' Bustinza commits another foul, bringing down Neymar from behind in an aerial duel. There's only a few minutes left for Athletic to get another goal and find a way back. Carlos Velasco Carballo briefly stops play with Neymar hobbling after being caught.

85' Bilbao absolutely all over the pitch now as they pepper the box with crosses from wide, but they cost possession as Bustinza brings down Pedro with a poorly-timed challenge. He's lucky to escape without a caution for that.

83' Ibai Gomez tries his luck from outside the box, catching a dropping volley nicely. Bilbao looking to throw everything at Barca now, as Gomez tries another shot after running onto a looping ball - but he can't take a hold of the strike and it's always going over. Don't take anything away form the Basque side though, they've been much better in this second 45 minutes.

82' Well that has momentarily silenced the Barcelona supporters, and not many saw that coming - but Luis Enrique's men are still on top of the game and it would be some collapse if they were to get back into this.

80' Williams rises to direct a header past Ter Stegen from Ibai Gomez's cross, despite being tightly marked by Busquets, and only minutes after I said they'd be lucky to score at all. If anyone in red and white deserves it, it's the 20-year-old - who has been their best player at Camp Nou all night.

79' GOAL! 3-1. Athletic Bilbao pull one back through Inaki Williams. Commentators' curse, I guess.

78' The Basques are still chasing down the game, but they can't get close to Messi. He gets his way out of another tight situation with superb footwork and Barcelona counter until Neymar is flagged for another contentious offside call. There could be more goals in this.

76' Suarez and Alba make their way respectively to great receptions from the Barcelona fans, replaced by Jeremy Mathieu and Pedro. It's surely all over for Bilbao, who would be lucky to get on the scoresheet at this rate - and the 40,000 Los Cules are understandably bouyant behind Ter Stegen.

75' Fifteen minutes left now, with Pedro and Mathieu set to come on. Seven days away from the biggest game in Europe, and they're in fine form as Xavi almost helps it through to Suarez but he can't reach it before Herrerín.

74' Lacklustre defending from Bilbao, as they stand and watch Alves' cross drift into the box without reacting. Messi sees the opportunity, nips in between the defence and directs the ball past Herrerín with an outside of the foot effort from close-range. Game, set, match.

73' GOAL! 3-0. Messi gets another, and Barcelona look to have sealed another Copa del Rey.

72' Enrique engaging in discussion with his first-team assistant on the bench. He'll be making changes soon, you'd suspect, with the Champions League final in the back of his mind. But who do you bring off after this performance?

71' Barcelona are cruising to their 27th Copa del Rey success now. Pique picks out a gorgeous 60-yard pass into Alves' feet down the right, but his cross is blocked and Bilbao scramble the ball away for a throw.

70' Benat brings down Alves, though it looks as though he may have got a touch on the ball. From the free-kick, Neymar looks to break into space and loses it first-time - but he gets it back and tries to feed Messi. With space ahead of him, the Argentine's touch just lets it get away from him. Not too far away though, as Barcelona win another corner. Their fourth of the game.

68' Young Williams concedes a booking after wrestling Rakitic down to the floor down Barca's right. Messi looks over the ball, but Xavi takes an inswinging delivery, but Suarez is again rightly flagged offside. Still 2-0 to Barcelona as it stands.

66' Rico lets the ball slip over the touchline and out for a throw-in. The Bilbao midfield, and their front-line, have not really found their top form - but it's the opposite at the other end. After Xavi picks him out on the left, Neymar cuts inside two players before looking to curl a shot inside the far top corner. He doesn't quite find the execution this time, mind, as he skies it well wide.

65' Barcelona, uncharacteristically, choose a poor pass with Rakitic coming from an offside position back into play - and the ball falls through for the Bilbao defence to pick up. They really need to pile bodies forward if they are to get back in the game, but that leaves dangerous pockets of space for Luis Enrique's men to exploit on the counter-attack. Big gamble for them in these remaining 25 minutes.

63' Barcelona have won the last two Copa del Rey meetings between this side, but you wouldn't think it looks like being a third tonight. The Bilbao supporters are jumping up and down defiantly. Barcelona try to respond, given that they are in their own ground, but it looks like they'll be celebrating over the 40,000 red and white shirts come full-time.

61' Busquets brings down Aduriz with an arm, but there's no yellow card. Bilbao hang the ball up into the box through Susaeta, but though they win the header - Rico can't bring it down to get a shot away. They've been better in the last 15-16 minutes, but they've yet to test Ter Stegen all game. They'll need a goal sooner rather than later to revive any hopes of ending their 31-year wait for success in this competition.

60' Alba, unusually, can't bring a long ball under control and holds his hand up apologetically. Barcelona have cooled the tempo slightly in this second-half, but they've still yet to put a foot wrong with the Bilbao fans still in fine voice behind Herrerín's goal.

58' Balenziaga goes into Carlos Velasco Carballo's book, though the decision looked to have been a bit debatable. The Spanish official has had a mixed afternoon so far, after the contentious decision to chalk Neymar's early goal off, despite the fact it looked to be onside.

57' Substitution for Valverde's men, who will bring on Susaeta as they continue to chase this game. One half of the Camp Nou is up and applauding to commemorate Iraola's last ever performance for Bilbao. The defender will depart for the MLS in the summer after a great career in Spain.

56' Suarez, as ever, pounces on a fortutious deflection after Alves overruns the ball - but Etxeita gets in the way to force a corner-kick, which leads to an offside flag after Messi is caught out.

55' Substitution: Xavi enters the field of play to a rousing applause, as Iniesta makes way. This will be the long-term Barcelona midfielder's penultimate performance for the club, and his last ever at Camp Nou. What a career he has had, as he collects the armband in his 776th game for Barcelona.

54' Alves concedes a foul down the left which Benat swings in, but it doesn't quite fall for any Athletic Club player to bring down inside the box. Barcelona again counter, and Suarez wins a throw-in down the left.

53' Barcelona deal, with the initial cross, but Bilbao are playing better in the final third and Iraola's blocked volley wins a corner. It's taken short and though Ter Stegen makes a meal of Benat's cross, he collects from a header back into the box.

52' Alves and Messi, who have linked up nicely all night, do so again - but the full-back's cross is too central for Herrerín to gather. 20-year-old Williams is leading the charge for Bilbao up the other end, as he wins another free-kick for his side.

51' Rakitic looks to cross into Neymar inside the box, but it deflects off of Laporte and into Herrerín's hands. Bilbao look to make their way up the pitch but concede the ball cheaply and after Messi is denied what would have been a cheap free-kick, Suarez is then fouled.

50' Williams picks up the ball from 25-yards out and glides through the lines, dodging a number of challenges, but Barcelona remain strong at the back. It's almost brilliant on the counter, as Suarez looks to backheel the ball into Alves' overlapping path - but it takes an unfortunate deflection and runs out of the way.

49' Herrerín hangs it into the box, and Pique deals with the initial cross. St. Joseph works it out to Iraola, whose blocked cross wins a corner-kick. Benat swings it in from the right-side, but St. Joseph is punished for a foul as he hangs his foot high, catching Alves in the face, as he tries to meet the ball.

48' Neymar tries to slip it into Iniesta inside the box, but can't quite pick him out. Bilbao retrieve the ball and Williams wins a free-kick out of Busquets 10-yards inside the halfway line.

47' This Barcelona team is surely considered up there with Pep Guardiola's side in their peak - even though Enrique has been in charge just a year. They're playing excellently together, spearheaded by that sumptuous front-three. This is a question of "How many will Barca score?"

46' We're back underway at Camp Nou. Messi, Suarez and Neymar have taken their tally as a trio to a Spanish record of 119 with the Argentine netting his 57th of the season in his 56th appearance and Neymar netting his 38th in 50. Suarez sits on 24 in 42, with an impressive 21 assists. Not a bad year for the South American triumvirate considering thy still have another 135 minutes (and possibly more) left to add to that tally. They're all smiles as they walk back onto the turf to get us back in action.

21:30. What's for sure, thinking ahead of tonight, Barcelona - Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final on June 6th is going to be an exciting encounter indeed. Both sides can complete the treble with a win in Berlin, and the form Barcelona's forward line are in - it would be hard to bet against them. Back to the Copa del Rey final here though, and the players will be back out onto the pitch shortly.

21:28. This has been unbelievable stuff, and I'm running out of superlatives to describe it. Bring on the second-half. Can Athletic Bilbao find an improbable way back into the game? We'll be back with you with the second 45 minutes of King's Cup action shortly.

21:26. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher taking to Twitter: "Watching Barcelona is liking watching our top teams but with the fast forward button pressed down permanently."

21:25. There was very little Bilbao could do about the first goal, which was a brilliant individual goal, while they were guilty of defensive frailty for the second - which was a terrific team goal. Watch out Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus FC. Who would want to face Barcelona in this kind of form?

21:23. A comeback from Athletic Club here would genuinely go down in the history books as one of the best ever in the history of the beautiful game. Barcelona are high and flying after the first 45 minutes, following two magnificent goals. Valverde admitted he didn't know how to stop Messi before the game and on this evidence, the answer is simple - you don't.

21:20. Messi is the figure of plenty of worship as the players make their way off the pitch, and that was an incredible display from the magician. Bilbao will have been happy at the 20th minute, despite playing second-fiddle - but Messi dummied a number of challenges without fuss, before drilling a low effort into the back of the net. Neymar capped off a terrific team move in the 36th minute as Barcelona put two past Bilbao and edged closer to another piece of silverware. Watch the first goal for yourself here.