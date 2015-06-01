Mihajlovic leaves Sampdoria

In an open letter on the club website Sinisa Mihajlovic has announced his departure from la samp.

His departure was widely anticipated following Rafa Benitez's announcement that he would leave Napoli come season end. It is also reported that forty-six year old Mihajlovic is a potential candidate for the soon to be vacant post as well as Sevilla coach Unai Emery.

The Serbian took over at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in 2013 and in his first season he guided the club easily clear of the relegation zone in 12th place. This season he further improved the side and lead them to a 7th placed finish gaining entry into the Europa League 3rd qualifying round in the process.

"Dear Sampdoria fans, the most difficult moment has arrived for me, the time to say goodbye,

These are my last words as coach of Sampdoria. My adventure ends here. And I want to take advantage of this space to say goodbye to everyone, make an analysis and explain the reasons behind my decision to leave.

As well as our position in the table, I’m proud of other things – leaving a squad that is self-confident, courageous and able to take on any opponent head on. I leave a group of good guys and good players who have grown a lot in these two years, five of them were also called to the national team.

I am proud of the work we’ve done in these two years and I believe club and the fans should be too.

It would be easy to stay here, I know I'm appreciated by the club and the fans. But I think it would be unfair to my growth and perhaps also for the development of the team. I set myself a goal and I achieved it. Now I look for another challenge.

There is no sadness in me. We should not cry because it's over but smile because it happened. And I leave with a big smile because I feel doubly fortunate to have played in the Sampdoria, then coached it.

I want to embrace in spirit all the fans: thanks for the trust, affection and support you have given me. Football today is often a business, but without the passion and emotion it would not exist.

Thanks to my Presidents. To [Riccardo] Garrone who wanted me here and has always supported me with elegance and sobriety. And thanks to [Massimo] Ferrero, who has tried several times to keep me here. He has carried us from the first day with his energy and infectious enthusiasm.

Thanks to my players - they gave me everything, and I hope I have given something to them as a coach and as a man trying to send those positive values ​​that will come in handy in a career and in life.

And finally, thanks to the city of Genoa, which again welcomed me like I was born here. I do not deny that in the last few days it was very touching and special for me to drive on familiar roads, greet people who are always special to me, to reach Bogliasco, to enter the Marassi yesterday and sit on my bench ... I'll be back in ‘my’ stadium and I will never be an adversary, because Genoa will always remain a little as my home.

Good luck, goodbye to everyone and Forza Samp forever!

Sinisa Mihajlovic."

Reports from Di Marzio suggest that i Blucherchiati president Massimo Ferrero will approach another former player in fifty-five year old Walter Zenga who last managed UAE side Al Jazira in the 2013/14 season.