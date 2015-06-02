1860 München 2-1 Holstein Kiel (2-1 on aggregate): Late, but great - Bülow strikes late to secure 2. Bundesliga berth

1860 München managed to survive by the skin of their teeth on Tuesday evening, with a 91st minute goal deny Holstein Kiel their first shot at second division football in over thirty years.

The Lions began strongly and almost opened the scoring in spectacular fashion. Torsten Fröhling's men began slowly last week and Valdet Rama's thirty-yard effort was anything but, forcing Kenneth Kronholm into an equally impressive save. The Kiel 'keeper was one of the top stoppers in the 3. Liga and his command of the area showed just why.

Kiel thought they'd opened the scoring themselves just a few minutes later, only to be denied by the offside flag. Rafael Kazior drove to the by-line and cut the ball back to Jaroslaw Lindner. The forward had his initial effort blocked and it fell back to Kazior, though he couldn't get back on side in time and the goal was correctly ruled out.

1860 were dealt an early injury blow, in just the 13th minute. Dominik Stahl, who landed heavily after challenging for a header, was unable to continue and was replaced by the Borussia Dortmund bound, Julian Weigl.

The Northerners opened the scoring soon after and, this time, there was no flag to deny Kaizor. Patrick Kohlmann's corner was headed on by Lindner, though his initial effort was off target. Kiel's captain was on hand, however, to slide it in at the back post and send the 3,000 strong traveling support into a frenzy.

Oddly, the goal seemed to calm down proceedings. Set-pieces seemed to be the only way either side would add to their respective tally for the remainder of the half. Tempers threatened to flare up at the end of the half, when Manuel Schäffler went in hard on Vitus Eicher, although Knut Kircher kept things calm.

The second-half also began quietly. Kiel, knowing they had the advantage, were content to let their hosts attack. The Allianz Arena side were restricted to efforts from distance and they were largely unsuccessful.

Stephan Hain had the first chance of the half, as he sped past the visiting defence. Unfortunately for the home fans, he couldn't take advantage and shot wildly over the bar. The forward also had a hopeful penalty appeal turned down moments later.

Substitute Marc Heider almost stunned the stadium into deathly silence with an ambitious volley. Eicher was on hand to tip it over the bar but timing was ticking away for the hosts to save themselves.

There was a glimmer of hope for 1860, who struck with twelve minutes to go. A corner was pumped back into the box and fell for Daniel Adlung, who powered home a volley into the bottom corner to level the scores. Christopher Schindler then forced a great save from Kronholm, as the began to turn to screw.

It looked like they'd done the impossible and turned the game around, only to be denied by a foul on Kronholm. Schindler bundled into him from a cross, causing the ball to trickle over the line - as Kircher correctly ruled. That was it, or so it seemed.

In the 91st minute, when all seemed lost, Kai Bülow managed to squeeze home the winner. Rama struck the post with a powerful drive and the ball fell kindly for the centre-half, who gleefully tapped home the goal to save 1860 and break Kiel hearts.

The win was enough to secure second division status and stave off the drop, stopping a possible return to the third tier for the first time since 1993. There was no such luck for Kiel, who'll have to battle it out in the 3. Liga once again and were agonisingly close to ending that 34 year wait.