Essien to leave Milan for Panathinaikos

Michael Essien will leave AC Milan upon contract expiry and join Greek outfit Panathinaikos multiple sources are reporting.

The Ghanian, who made just thirteen appearances for Milan last season moves on after just one season at the San Siro following a free transfer from Chelsea.

Essien will put pen to paper on a one year deal with the club having an option to extend attached too.

Essien was in Athens on Monday night to undergo his medical with the club who finished runners up to city rivals Olympiacos. Upon arrival he was met by some of Oi Prasinoi faithful who lit flares ( see below ) and crowded round the car in hope of catching a glimpse of their new man.

Many fans posted photographs with Essien and he tweeted, "Just touched down in Athens and the love from the Panathenikos fans was incredible.#pao "

Thirty-two year old Essien had been linked with a move to the MLS with New York Red Bulls and New York City FC as well as a potential premier league return with Leicester and new boys Watford.

It is thought that the chance to place in the Champions League was the selling point for Essien who won one champions league while at Chelsea.