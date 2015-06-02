Ancelotti says no to AC Milan

Carlo Ancelotti took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to confirm that he will not be returning to AC Milan next season.

Rumours broke early in the evening that Ancelotti had rejected the Italain giants and he took to Twitter to confirm; "Thanks to @acmilan for their support interest. It was hard to say no to such beloved club to me but I need some rest. I wish them the best."

Milan's General Manager, Adriano Galliani flew out to Madrid last Tuesday to meet Ancelotti and offer him a return to the club where he won four European Cup's as a player and manager but Ancelotti has a back injury that requires surgery and it seems that he will get that resolved this summer before getting back into football.

Milan will now turn their attentions to other options which include Sevilla's Unai Emery, Sinisa Mihajlovic and Vincenzo Montella as the club look to get back to winning ways after two consecutive seasons without qualifying for European football.