KSC snap up Thoelke

Just a day after the dramatic play-off defeat to Hamburger SV, Karlsruher SC have signed Bjarne Thoelke from VfL Wolfsburg.

The 23-year-old has been handed a deal until 2017 with the Wildparkstadion side, and leaves the Wolves after just six senior appearances in almost ten years at the club.

"Bjarne is a young, physically strong player that can develop," explained KSC sporting director, Jens Todt. "At his age he has already sniffed both Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga air."

Thoelke added, "I trust myself, to play at a higher level than before. The football, and the way how the KSC acts as a team, I like a lot.

"The team signaled to me, from the very beginning, that they had a real interest in me.

"I had very good discussions with those responsible and have looked at everything in detail.

"The conditions to develop myself and the atmosphere in the club really excite and please me."

Quotes via kicker.