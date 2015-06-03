Freiburg make Abrashi their latest summer signing

SC Freiburg confirmed, on Wednesday, the signing of Grasshopper-Club Zürich midfielder Amir Abrashi.

The Albania battler will join the Schwarzwald-Stadion side on a free transfer from the Swiss side, after four seasons at the Letzigrund.

He has made 12 appearances for the national team and is yet to score a goal, though he is better known for his defensive qualities.

"We have already been intensively observing Amir over a long period of time," said SCF sporting director, Klemens Hartenbach.

"He is a player who can help us in central midfield, not least through his running and ball-winning ability.

His refreshing manner on and off the pitch will do us good," he added.

His contract details remain undisclosed, though they 25-year-old should be with Christian Streich's side for the next few years.

Freiburg's fourth summer signing, after Vincenzo Grifo, Tim Kleindienst and Lukas Kübler, spoke of his happiness at the move:

"I have followed SC Freiburg very closely in recent years," he admitted.

"I am impressed with how they play and I'm convinced that I can develop here and shall have a successful future."

Quotes via kicker.