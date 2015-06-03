Glik attracting major Bundesliga interest

Torino captain Kamil Glik is attracting interest from a quartet of Bundesliga clubs according to various Italian news outlets.

Bayern München, VfL Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are the quartet in question and Wolfsburg have already allegedly swooped for the Pole offering a five-year deal worth approximately €10m.

Glik made 32 Serie A appearances last term and scored seven making him one of Europe's highest scoring defenders last season. He made a further 12 appearances in all competitions throughout the season.

The 27 year old holds both a Polish and German passport and has been with Torino since 2012 when he joined from Serie A outfit Palermo while the club were in Serie B for €300,000.

Glik is also captain of the Polish national side and has thirty caps to his name, his first coming back in 2010.

The player who spent a year on the books of Real Madrid as a youngster has also been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester City and United.