Mihajlovic set to take over at AC Milan

Sinisa Mihajlovic will replace Filippo Inzaghi at AC Milan after meeting Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani on Wednesday.

Mihajlovic, who left Sampdoria on Monday, was pictured arriving with Galliani at Berlusconi's house this evening and it is believed the official announcement could come as soon as tonight or tomorrow morning.

The news will come as a surprise to many as Mihajlovic has been vocal in the past saying he would "rather die of hunger than coach Milan" but it would appear the Serbian has had a change of heart since then. Mihajlovic finished his career in Milan with city rivals, Internazionale but he has shown in the past that he doesn't mind crossing city divides having played for both Lazio and Roma.

Milan had offered the job to former manager, Carlo Ancelotti but he turned them down due to a back injury that requires surgery. However, Galliani has clearly decided not to dwell on that and has moved quickly toward Mihajlovic and it looks as though he has finally got his man.