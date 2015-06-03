Rafael Benitez emotional upon Real Madrid return

Rafael Benitez was tearful during his first press conference as Real Madrid manager on Wednesday afternoon.

The Spaniard, born in Madrid, was announced as the manager of the La Liga giants earlier in the day - fulfilling a lifetime ambition of the ex-Liverpool and Chelsea manager.

In a short speech, Benitez could not hide his emotions as he was officially unveiled in front of the press.

"This is the hard part, having to speak but not really knowing what to say," he said. "It’s emotional to come home. I don’t know what to say. I want to make sure we win things and the team plays well."

The 55-year-old's coaching career initially began as manager of Real Madrid B in 1993, before making a name for himself at Valencia with two La Liga titles in three years.

Madrid president Florentino Perez, renowned for his ruthless reputation, stood alongside the Spaniard and said: "We are convinced the arrival of Benitez will make us stronger.

"We are bringing in a coach who has always wanted to be manager this club. Someone who is known for his methods and for his professionalism."

After reading out a list of the manager's honours at previous clubs, which included his triumphs at Valencia, a Champions League win with Liverpool and Europa League glory with Chelsea two years ago, Perez added: "He knows this club. He is one of ours.

"He arrived here as a 13-year-old and I imagine it is very special for him to take over the club as its manager today. Dear Rafa, welcome home."

Benitez, who was impressed with the club's Valdebebas training facilities after being given a tour before his presentation, replaces Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian, whom he outwitted nearly 10 years ago in Istanbul for his only ever Champions League trophy, left after failing to win a major trophy despite helping Madrid to their 10th European triumph in 2014.

A teary-eyed Benitez, who once played for Real Madrid Castilla, said after his unveiling: "It's a special day, very exciting, to be able to return home was one of my objectives.

"The President is quite clear, as I am. Being first is the only thing that matters. We have to win everything that is possible.

"Experience is not what happens to us but what we do with what happens to us. We have to make the best of every stage.

"The coach is always unsatisfied. I want to improve and avoid past mistakes."

Benitez will face the unenviable challenge of overturning Barcelona's recent dominance after 20 years away from the Santiago Bernabeu, but the Spanish manager inherits a star-studded side which includes Cristiano Ronaldo and £85 million world-record signing Gareth Bale to help him do so.

When asked about the future of Iker Casillas, he responded: "The plan in general is to enjoy having a great team. I don't focus on individuals."

Benitez will also be bringing the entirety of his backroom staff over to the Spanish capital with him, insisting that the move "was never in question."