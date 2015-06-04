Milan showing interest in Kolarov

New Milan boss Sinisa Mihajlovic has reportedly asked club bosses to make a move for Aleksandar Kolarov according to Sky Italia.

Mihajlovic only took over on Thursday but looks to be getting started early on rebuilding Milan's squad that disappointedly finished tenth place last term.

Last season Kolarov, 29, made a total of thirty appearances in all competitions scoring twice and assisting five times and has also been linked with Serie A rivals Juventus in recent months.

The Serbian international still has three years to run on his deal at the Etihad stadium and his mega wages may be a potential stumbling block in any move.

Kolvarov has been with Manchester City for five years having moved from Serie A outfit Lazio in 2010. Prior to Lazio he played for both OFK Belgrade and FK Cukaricki in his native Serbia.

Kolarov isn't the only left back the Rossoneri are allegedly after either with Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam also said to be a target. Milan have also been linked with bringing Mario Balotelli back for his second spell with the club as well as bringing unhappy Chelsea midfielder Juan Cuadrado, formerly of Fiorentina back to Italy.