Desailly: Barça at their best will not be beaten

The former Chelsea and AC Milan centre-back has had his say ahead of tomorrow evening's UEFA Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus, stating that the crown is in Barça's hands, and is their tie to lose.

Marcel Desailly stated that if Barcelona play to their potential, there is no way that the Serie A giants Juve will prevail in Berlin. He had this to say: "I think if Barcelona play at their level there's no chance for Juventus. You can see how many teams have been trying to compete, to press, or to handle the front three of Barcelona - in Messi, Suárez and Neymar. The psychological path does not count at all, Barca isn't under pressure, it's a club who has that winning mentality already integrated in their blood, they don't have any pressure.

They [Juventus] are dealing with a collective side who can play very well altogether. At the same time they have individual talents who can make the difference at any time. Now with the Italian people if you're not having a good day then you're at risk, because [Alvaro] Morata is playing well, [Carlos] Tevez is fighting for quite a lot, to keep the fame and the attention around him, and their tactical set-up is good."

quotes' source: FourFourTwo

You can follow coverage of tomorrow's Champions League, live on VAVEL, as both sides are eager to secure respective trebles; Barca have already clinched the La Liga and Copa del Rey double whilst Juve have won the Serie A crown as well as the Coppa Italia.