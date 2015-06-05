A look back at: The 2009 UEFA Champions League Final

On the 27th of May, 2009, Barcelona and Manchester United squared off against each other at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What was probably regarded as the greatest night in the history of Futbol Club Barcelona, it was also a night where for the first and only time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, arguably the two most gifted footballers of this generation, went head-to-head in Italy for the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

The background going into this match was simple. Barcelona, having won the league by nine points over bitter rivals Real Madrid, the future home of Ronaldo as well as the Copa Del Rey against Athletic Bilbao and the Catalans were going for their first ever as well as becoming the first ever team from Spain to win the treble. Pep Guardiola's first season at the club was appearing much more successful as he was left in doubt during the beginning of the season, without the star player for the last five years, Ronaldinho. Manchester United were also going for a treble having won the Premier League and the League Cup, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez among the many stars within the Red Devils of Manchester.

Two Barcelona players missed the final through suspension: right-back Dani Alves, who picked up his third yellow card of the tournament in Barcelona's semi-final second leg against Chelsea and left-back Éric Abidal, who was sent off in the same game for a professional foul on Nicolas Anelka. Defender Rafael Márquez also missed the match after he picked up a knee injury in the first leg of the semi-final, ruling him out of action for the rest of the season.

The match started with complete possession for the Blaugrana side going into this match and it did not take long for them to get comfortable. Nemanja Vidić attempted to stop Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto'o towards the goal-line, but Eto'o easily stepped inside him and toe-poked the ball past Edwin van der Sar to make it 1-0 to Barcelona within the first ten minutes. While it did shift the balance a bit, it wasn't enough for United to get an equaliser. In the 70th minute, the ball broke to Xavi on the edge of the area, who crossed for Lionel Messi to send a looping header over the United goalkeeper and into the far side of the goal for a two-goal lead as the 21-year-old would go on to celebrate his second ever Champions League with the final score being 2-0 to the Catalans.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Man of the Match, while Andrés Iniesta and Xavi would go down in history for their respective remarkable performances. It is said that this match was the catalyst for introducing Barcelona's style of tiki-taka on a worldwide stage. Barcelona's victory also made Pep Guardiola only the sixth man to win the competition as both a player and a manager. This win also influenced the run of four Ballon d'Ors for the Argentine, which he would win his first one later in the new year, after having won for the first time, a sextuple, having won all the tournaments they have qualified for during a calendar year. Will Luis Enrique do the same thing against Italian giants Juventus in Berlin? He has already won the double as a manager in his first season and also has a star-studded trio with Neymar, Luis Suárez and Messi just like Pep did with the Argentine with Thierry Henry and Eto'o.