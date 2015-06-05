Lazio lining up move for van Persie

Italian side Lazio are rumoured to be interesting in signing out of favour Manchester United striker Robin van Persie this summer.

The Dutch striker struggled with an ankle injury last season which he puts down to a hectic World Cup campaign and then a lack of a break once the tournament was concluded.

"After I came back from injury, I realised that I would not automatically get back in the starting line-up," the striker said. "But I didn't have a problem with that because they were playing well at the time."

He scored on just 10 occassions for Louis van Gaal's side during the season - his lowest return since his time at Arsenal in the 2009/10 campaign.

The 31-year-old has just a year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford but insists he still wants to play first-team football as he also considers linking up with Holland for the Euro 2016 competition.

However, the Dutchman is being realistic; and he went on to say: "It's a strange, difficult situation. A new situation, that's a better word. I have to think in a realistic way. It's my ambition to play the next years."

Lazio boss Stefano Pioli believes his club is the right place for van Persie, as the Italian looks to bolster his side ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign next season.

The Eagles finished 3rd in Serie A, their highest finish in almost a decade.