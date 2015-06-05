Lazio tie down Oikonomidis to long term deal

Lazio have tied down exciting prospect Chris Oikonomidis to a new five year deal the club confirmed today.

A statement on the club website read “S.S. Lazio communicate that the contract of the footballer Christopher Oikonomidis was renewed for the upcoming years.”

The 20-year-old Australian international has been with the Biancocelesti since 2013 having moved from Atalanta on a three year youth contact.

Oikonomidis is of Greek heritage and was offered to play for Greece internationally but instead turned it down for the country of his birth, Australia.

"I was approached by the Greek federation 12 months ago, but I said no. I am 100 per cent playing for Australia if given the chance." The attacking midfielder was quoted as saying in a 2013 interview.

Oikonomidis is yet to play for Lazio's senior side but made the bench on three occasions last season. Last term the youngster managed 18 goals in 25 outings in all competitions for Lazio Primavera.