Elche relegation confirmed by LFP

Elche have received confirmation that they will be relegated to the Segunda for the 2015/16 season due to an unpaid tax bill.

LFP judge, Manuel Rivero made the decision based on the 'failure to issue a certificate of positive payment to the Spanish Inland Revenue.' The LFP confirmed the decision in a statement that also said Elche will be fined €180,303.63.

Elche were hopeful of avoiding punishment as new president, Juan Anguix held meetings with the tax office last week and as far as they were concerned there was an agreement in place to repay the tax bill that stands in the region of €3.6m. The LFP statement said;

"Elche had been punished last season and the demotion is a result of committing various serious offenses, according to the Sports Act and the bylaws of La Liga."

It is believed the club will exhaust all avenues of appeal as they attempt to be reinstated to La Liga but with debts totaling €14m, including the tax bill, payment to players, staff and other businesses it is difficult to see a way back for the club.