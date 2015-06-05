Unai Emery to stay at Sevilla

Unai Emery has signed a new contract with Sevilla despite reports linking him with a move away from the Europa League winners.

Napoli, AC Milan, Fenerbahce and West Ham were all interested in bringing the Turk to their respective clubs but he has made the decision to stay with Sevilla where he will lead the Andalusian club into the Champions League.

Emery was under contract until the end of the 2015/16 season but he has now agreed to extend that for an extra year and his earnings will increase to €2.5 million per year.

Emery has been at Sevilla since January 2013 and in that time he has won back to back Europa League titles in 2013/14 and 2014/15 and also guided Sevilla to fifth place in La Liga in both seasons.

Sevilla have already signed Michael Krohn-Dehli from Celta Vigo on a free but the big task now will be holding onto stars like Grzegorz Krychowiak and Carlos Bacca who are attracting interest from some of Europe's top clubs. If Emery and Sevilla can hold onto those two and add some more quality to the side they will be well positioned to push for top four in La Liga and a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.