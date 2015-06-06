Canada Women 1-0 China Women: Late penalty gives hosts opening game win

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP GROUP A MATCH PLAYED BETWEEN CANADA AND CHINA. THE GAME WAS PLAYED AT THE COMMONWEALTH STADIUM, EDMONTON, IN FRONT OF 53,058 SPECTATORS.

A record crowd of over 53,000 people saw Canada Women finish victorious in the first game of this summer's FIFA Woman's World Cup, as Christine Sinclair's last minute penalty handed them a 1-0 win.

The first half saw an entertaining clash as China performed far above expectations, hitting the woodwork from an excellent free-kick. USA then did the same, with a long range strike by Josee Belanger striking the bar.

With the score at 0-0, the second half took on a much slower pace, and it looked as if it was heading for a 0-0, before Sinclair's late spot-kick clinched the three points.

Slow start to the finals

A tentative start to the game saw both teams sit back, with neither wanting to expose their defence early on, and chances were few and far between.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair did have the first shot of the game, latching onto a lofted ball from Melissa Tancredi, before shooting wide to the right.

Wang Lisi was the first to respond for China, cutting in from the right hand side before slicing an effort high over the bar.

China making headway

The underdogs were then gifted a chance in the 18th minute, after a lapse in concentration from Lauren Sesselmann. Taking her eye off the ball, Sesselmann played a lazy pass back to goalkeeper Erin Mcleod. This was intercepted by a lively Gu Yasha, who would have put China ahead were it not for a good save by Mcleod.

It was Gu who came close again minutes later, hitting the post from a free kick. Desiree Scott recieved the first yellow of the tournament for halting a Canada attack after more bad play from Sesselmann, and Gu nearly took advantage as her set piece effort struck both posts before bouncing out.

Canada show their quality

Canada then decided to have a go of their own at hitting the woodwork, with Josee Belanger striking the bar. China goalkeeper Wang Fei punched a cross clear, which found it's way to Belanger after a layoff from Sophie Schdmit. Being careful not to lean too far back, Belanger hit an impressive shot which hammered off the crossbar.

They took some confidence from this, with Schmidt going close from range before Sinclair and Ashley Lawrence both had shots blocked in an extended goalmouth scramble. China took warning from this, and dropped slightly deeper for the remainder of the half, keeping the score at 0-0 until halftime.

Slow second half

The second 45 starting with a similar style to the first, with neither side getting into a rhythm going forward and chances hard to come by. The frenetic energy of the first half was also missing, with both sides labouring in the hot 28 degree

This forced both coaches into substitutions on the hour mark, as Jonelle Filigno was replaced by Kaylyn Kyle for Canada, whilst Li Ying came off for Zhang Rui in the Chinese team, as both teams looked to add a new creative force.

A rather unexpected throw of the dice was then taken by Canada boss John Herdman, as he put 17 year old Jessie Fleming on in place of the already carded Scott, for the youngsters first ever finals appearance.

Late Canadian charge

The changes did seem to provide some sort of upturn in quality for the hosts, as Sinclair saw a header flash wide at the end of an extended passing move.

This proved to be just the tip of the iceberg, with Sinclair and Schmidt the driving forces behind a late Candian charge. A bobbling ball in the box was controlled by Schmidt, and she set up her skipper with a smart pass. Sinclair was widely expected to put the ball into the net, but didn't get enough power on the shot and saw her effort easily saved.

Schmidt then attempted to take matters into her own hands. Picking up the ball from a central position, she drove at the China defence before letting rip with a strike from 35 yards, which rose just too high and wide.

Controversy at the last

In the end, the pressure did tell for underdogs China. Strong defending looked like it would reward them with a point, only for Canada to be awarded a penalty in stoppage time.

Substitute Adriana Leon went to pick up the ball in the penalty area, just as the board went up for three additional minutes, and was seemingly tugged back by Zhao Rong, leading to referee Kateryna Monzul pointing to the spot. However, replays showed it to be a questionable decision, as Zhao had made minimal contact with Leon.

Either way, it was what settled the game as Canada captain Sinclair coolly slotted in from 12 yards, with her penalty finding it's way into the bottom left hand corner. It was her 154th international goal, and the winner.

The result puts Canada at the top of group A, for a few hours at least, with Australia and Holland set to face off later, whilst China have much work to do in order to qualify for the next round.