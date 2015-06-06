Joelinton's move to Hoffenheim almost official

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Sport Recife have agreed a fee for talented youngster, Joelinton, and only a few minor details remain before a deal is complete.

The 18-year-old forward will reportedly cost the Sinsheim side €2.2million, and joins the strong Brazilian contingent at the club.

Roberto Firmino is one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe, while Bruno Nazário and Guilherme Biteco also hail from Brazil.

In total, he made 34 appearances and scored 7 goals for the Sport Recife and also has two Brazil under-17 caps.

Joelinton also claimed the Copa do Nordeste and Campeonato Pernambucano in his time with Recife.

"This is a big dream for me. Every player dreams of getting to play in Europe and with me it is no different. I am very happy," he told globoesporte.com.

The Brazilian becomes Hoffenheim's second summer signing, after they announced the arrival of talented centre-back Fabian Schär earlier in the week.