Republic of Ireland 0-0 England: No goals in lethargic stalemate at the Aviva

England's winless run against the Republic of Ireland continued as the sides drew 0-0 at the Aviva Stadium, in a lethargic affair devoid of chances.

Neither side looked up for it from the outset, with little quality in the opening periods. Ireland did come close to scoring thanks to a few set piece opportunities in the first half, whilst England looked much better in the second half and could have gone ahead had it been for some cooler finishing.

Ireland started the game at a quick pace, forcing two corners within 30 seconds of kick off, however England weathered the early storm and quickly picked up into their routine passing style, but still struggled to break down a resolute Irish defence.

A much maligned Raheem Sterling, booed by sections after his recent contractual disputes with Liverpool, was offering England's best attacking outlet, linking up nicely with teammate Jordan Henderson on the right flank.

The best chance of the opening half an hour did come to the hosts, from a Daryl Murphy effort. Recieving a returned pass from Jeff Hendrick, Murphy stabbed a left-footed effort at goal, which seemed to have gone wide after the referee awarded a goal-kick. However, replays showed it to have been on target, with a superb save from Joe Hart's outstretched hand keeping the scores level.

Murphy was again at the forefront of an Ireland attack just a few minutes later, seeing a header fly wide after he connected with a Robbie Brady free-kick.

England did show some kind of recovery from this, with Henderson, Ryan Bertrand and Wayne Rooney producing a chance for Adam Lallana in the area, only for James McCarthy to sweep the ball away.

Lallana did manage to get a shot away soon after, cutting in from the right hand side and striking the ball just over Kieran Westwood's crossbar.

Half-time didn't see the raft of substitutions that we have become accustomed to in international friendlies, but Ireland boss Martin O'Neil did make two changes. James McLean and Shane Long came on in place of McCarthy and David McGoldrick.

England started the second half at a higher intensity, and should have gone ahead when Henderson stole the ball from John O'Shea just inside the Irish half. Taking the ball from the defender, Henderson played Rooney in on goal, only for his captain to take a terrible touch, gifting the ball to goalkeeper Westwood.

Henderson was again the creative spark as he shot from the edge of the area minutes later, with his strike deflected back out to Sterling. The winger got his head up and aimed for the right hand corner, but couldn't get the required curl on the ball in order to score.

O'Neil reacted to England's early dominance in the second period by swapping Murphy for Stoke striker Jonathan Walters, but coudn't stop Wayne Rooney nearly profiting from a free-kick quickly after.

Lining the ball up from the edge of the area, Rooney dinked his set-piece over the wall, only for Westwood to move well across his goal and claim the ball, denying Rooney a chance to move within one goal of Bobby Charlton's all time England goalscoring record. It proved to be the 'keeper's last action of the game, as he was replaced in favour of Shay Given.

It was Walters who provided Ireland's first effort of quality in the second half, as he forced Premier League Golden Glove winner Joe Hart into a save thanks to a strong effort from the 18 yard line.

All was not well for England as they went past the hour mark having not opened the scoring, resulting in Hodgson using his first subs. England regular Andros Townsend replaced Sterling on the right hand side, whilst Ross Barkley came on for Jack Wilshere in the centre.

Bournemouth's Harry Arter entered the fray and looked promising in midfield. Driving at the England defence, he shoot just wide of Hart's goal, and his threaded pass almost put Walters in on goal moments later.

England did have the better of the closing stages, with Townsend's pace and trickery causing a problems, but not enough to force a goal.

The game eventually played out as a 0-0 draw, and it is one that will be quickly forgotten by both sets of fans.

Both teams will now move on to preperations for next week's European Championship qualifiers. Ireland host Scotland in a crucial Group D clash on Saturday, whilst England travel to Slovenia for a group E fixture on Sunday. Safe to say that next week's games will be more eventful than what the crowd witnessed on Saturday.