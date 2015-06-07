Women's World Cup 2015: Norway 4-0 Thailand - Comfortable opening win for the Grasshoppers

Norway Women breezed past Thailand Women in the opening group B game of the Women's World Cup, as Even Pellerud's side won 4-0 with a confident performance.

The victory never looked in doubt as Norway controlled the affair from start to finish, with Isabell Herelovsen's first half brace added to by a Trine Ronning free-kick and Ada Hegerberg second half goal. Thailand were always second best, and struggled in both attack and defence for large periods.

Entertaining beginning

The game started at a frenetic pace, with both teams playing offensively from the outset. Norway flexed their muscles early on, forcing Thailand into some erratic clearances thanks to assertive balls into the box.

However, the underdogs showed their threat on the counter attack after just five minutes, nearly going ahead. Right winger Kanjana Sung-Ngoen burst down the touchline, squaring the ball for Silawan Intamee who wouldn't quite centre her effort in on the goal.

Norway responded to this well, retaining good possession, leading to them hitting the post after 12 minutes. A high ball into the area was charged at by striker Ada Hegerberg, whose excellent header richoteded off the woodwork.

Free kick genius

It didn't matter though, as the favourites took the lead just a few minutes later. Captain Trine Ronning lined up a free kick from a central position, 20 yards out. Striding up to the ball confidently, Ronning swept a curling effort into the bottom right hand corner, sending her teammates delirious. It was clear how much the goal meant to the Norweigan skipper, who was only confirmed as being fully fit for the tournament last week.

They almost doubled their lead from a set-piece, after poor marking from Thailand. An inswinging corner from Lene Mykajaland bypassed the Thai defence, allowing a free header for Gry Tofte Ims, who headed over the bar. It was a poor miss, and one made more agonising by the fact that striker Hegerberg was standing just behind Ims, and was better placed to score had the midfieler left the ball.

Two quick strikes

The second goal did come on the half hour mark, through forward Isabell Herelovsen. A flurry of quick short passes from Norway culminated in Solveig Gulbrandsen playing in Herelovsen just inside the area. Keeping composed, the striker took the ball to the side of two Thailand defender, then going on to lash a left footed shot past goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing.

It was the same name on the scoresheet for the third, with Herelovsen making it 3-0 just minutes later. It was the same link up as the second, with Gulbrandsen's good skill down the right channel allowing her to cross nicely for the onrunning Herelovsen. Making no mistake, she headed home her second of the game with ease. It was even cheekily celebrated, as the whole team posed for an imaginary 'selfie'.

Norway's dominance continued for the remainder of the half, with Herelovsen correctly being denied a hat-trick by the offside flag, and Gulbrandsen being within a few inches of adding a goal to her two assists, with a powerful effort.

No change in the second

The second 45 started just as the first had ended, with Norway continuing to control proceedings. They would have extended their lead earlier, weren't it for some wasteful shooting from Hegerberg. The 19-year-old had looked bright throughout, but couldn't seem to find the same coolness in shooting positions that was shown by her elder partner Herelovsen.

This all changed as Norway added their fourth in the 68th minute, with Hegerberg finally opening her World Cup account. An incisive run down the line from substitute Elise Thorsnes got her in behind the Thailand backline, and her low ball was easily swept into the goal by Hegerberg.

Something to cheer for Thailand

Things then looked like they would go from bad to worse for Thailand, as they conceded a penalty. Captain Duangnapa Sritala raised her hands as she went to block a Thorsnes shot, but was saved as goalkeeper Boonsing made a good stop from Marenn Mjelde's spot-kick to keep the score at four. It was the latest of many saves in a fairly impressive appearance from the Thai 'keeper.

Substitute Emily Haavi went close with a headed attempt in the final stages, but in truth the game rather petered out as Thailand conceded defeat, whilst Norway were happy conserving energy.

Both teams are scheduled to play their next fixure on Thursday, with Norway up against Germany and Thailand against Ivory Coast.