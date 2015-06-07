Five clubs interested in Pazzini

Bologna, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Hellas Verona and Fiorentina are to go head to head to sign Milan forward Giampaolo Pazzini upon his contract expiry at the end of the month.

Pazzini, 30, has already played for two of the clubs in question earlier on in his career in Sampdoria and Fiorentina. He made a combined 183 appearances for the pair scoring a combined 61 times.

The 20-time Italian international crossed the city of Milan in 2012 swapping the blue of Inter for the red of AC and made 26 Serie A appearances last season, scoring four times. Sampdoria have allegedly already met with the striker and agreed terms on a move but Bologna have also reportedly offered him a two-year contract worth €1.5million per year.

A move to any of the five clubs interested is plausible, although with Sassuolo potentially losing both Simone Zaza and Domenico Berardi it is very possible he may end up at the Mapei Stadium.