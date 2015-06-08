England - France: Sampson's women hope for good start against heavily-fancied Bleus

England meet France in the Group F opener of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

The Three Lionesses breezed through Qualifying, as they won all ten of their games and scored 52 goals in the process whilst only conceding one. The step up in terms of opposition is a big one though, especially in this first game as they take on the third best side in the world.

England will be looking for a better showing than at the last major tournament where they departed at the group stage of Euro 2013 - a perfromance, which brought Hope Powell's long reign as head coach to an unfortunate end. Despite new manager Sampson's empeccable qualifying record, doubts have been placed over the side as to how far they can go in the tournament due to their poor record against the big teams such as France as well as the fact they've never gone further than the quarter-finals at a World Cup.

A front pair of Eniola Aluko and Toni Duggan will be crucial to England's chances in Canada as they combined for 23 goals in qualifying with Aluko leading the way with an impressive thirteen. History is not on their side though heading into this opening game as they have not beaten France in an eyewatering 41 years.

Meanwhile, their French opponents also found qualifying too easy as they also did not drop a point and scored 50 plus goals, which included a 14-0 win over Bulgaria. Their ranking means they should win this group easily leaving them with a potential mega game against Germany in the quarter-finals. The domestic league in France is probably the reason for their high international reputation as the standard is very high and the best team in the league, Lyon, are always in pursuit of the UEFA Champions League and do so in a very dominant fashion. Louisa Necíb is the player to watch for them as she is known as the female Zidane due to her Algerian decent and natural ability.

Necíb helps to form the core of this French squad who have been together for a while now with the Lyon midfielder representing her country a staggering 126 times with 32 goals to her name, however there are five players who have been capped even more times and three of them are in the current squad.

Team News

England have concerns over Jodie Taylor through injury after a recent knee operation and Steph Houghton at the back through apparent food poisoning picked up in Moncton.

Key Stat

France have knocked England out of the last two major tournaments with a group stage 3-0 win at Euro 2013 and a victory on penalties in Germany for the 2011 World Cup quarter-finals.