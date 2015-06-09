Copa America 2015 preview: Can Brazil rediscover their tournament winning formula?

In an exclusive interview with VAVEL this week, South American football expert Tim Vickery explained that the Copa America was different to many other tournaments, in the sense that it was seen as the start of a new era, rather than an end of one.

This may suit Brazil perfectly, as they look to rediscover how to win a tournament, after the embarrassment of last year's FIFA World Cup. A 7-1 thrashing by eventual champions Germany, led to much change and the sacking of Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Recent form

Since being humbled by Netherlands in the World Cup third placed playoff, Brazil have had an unprecedented upturn in fortunes. New coach Dunga has implemented new players, ideas and tactics, guiding the Selecao to 10 straight wins.

They haven't just beaten minnows on that run either, not by a long stretch. A 1-0 win over Colombia, who join them in their Copa America group, started the winning streak, which has also included victories over Argentina (2-0), France (3-1) and Chile (1-0).

Most recently, Philippe Coutinho's stunning solo goal was added to by Diego Tardelli to hand Brazil a 2-0 win over Mexico last Sunday, before Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game in Thursday's victory against Honduras.

Star players

Neymar Jr is the undoubted star for Brazil. The best player, and indeed posterboy of the country. He was instrumental in their run to the World Cup semi finals, and things may have been very different had he not missed the Germany game through injury.

Playing in his favoured left-wing position, Neymar is the first person that Brazil look to when receiving the ball, and he'll be crucial if they are to succeed in the competition.

Thiago Silva is another one who will have to be at their best in order for triumph. The captain, and leading centre back, is another who missed the semi final against Germany, and he'll be looking to make up for that disappointment with some strong performances.

Silva comes into the games off the back of a trophy winning season with club side Paris Saint-Germain, as the French side swept home with a domestic treble. This experience could prove handy in coping with tournament conditions, and aiding some of his younger teammates.

Coutinho may also emerge as a new hero for Brazil, as he embarks upon his first ever international tournament at senior level. A surprise exclusion from the World Cup squad, the Liverpool playmaker put himself firmly back into the reckoning thanks to some wonderful performances in last season's Barclays Premier League.

He has become a regular starter under Dunga, and his link up play with childhood friend Neymar could give Brazil the extra edge that they need to win the trophy.

Opponents

Brazil have been drawn in Group C, and will take on Colombia, Venezuela and Peru as they bid to reach at least the knockout stage.

Peru will be their first opponents, with the two sides set to meet on Sunday 14th June. It will be a game that Brazil should win, however the Peruvians shouldn't be taken lightly. They may only be ranked 63rd in the world, but came third at the competition in 2011 and will be looking to spring an upset, backed by star player Jefferson Farfan.

Next up are Colombia, arguably Brazil's biggest threat to top spot in Group C. Jose Pekerman's side are on a winning run of their own, having won six games on the bounce. The two teams met in the World Cup quarter finals, with the Selecao emerging victorious by two goals to one. James Rodriguez got Colombia's goal that day, and he'll be the main threat to Brazil's defence.

The final team in the group are Venezuela, beaten into fourth place by Peru at the 2011 tournament. Led by hotshot striker Salomon Rondon, they could still be in contention for second place in the group when they take on Brazil.

Tournament history

Last winning it in 2007, Brazil have won the Copa America five times. That makes them the team with the record number of titles, hardly a surprise considering their illustrious history.

Their first Copa came in 1989, as they hosted and won the tournament, defeating Uruguay in the final. It took them another four competitions before they claimed another win, beating Bolivia in the 1997 final.

They retained this title two years later thanks to another victory over Uruguay, but lost it to Colombia in 2001, with Brazil crashing out at the quarter final stage.

By the time the 2004 tournament came around, they were world champions once more, and showed it by beating deadly rivals Argentina in the final. This led to them once again winning back to back Copa's, thanks to some commanding performances in 07', where they once again defeated Argentina in the final.

2011's tournament, held in Argentina, was a big disappointment for the Selecao as they were once again dumped out in the quarter finals, with Uruguay taking the trophy.

Expectations

Despite their good form under Dunga, it certainly won't be easy for Brazil to win their sixth Copa.

South American football has taken huge strides in recent years, and it's no longer just a battle between Brazil and Argentina. Uruguay, Chile and Colombia have all shot to fame in recent years thanks to their quality brands of attacking football, and will all challenge for the title in their own right.

Brazil will be expected to progress through the group stage with ease, and it would be a startling shock if they were to exit at the quarter final stage.

If they can make it to the semi finals, it could all depend on who they come up against. Facing outsiders such as Mexico, Ecuador or Paraguay would be considered easy pickings, and a loss to them could lead to huge ramifications.

However, any game against the Argentines, Colombia or Chile would be taken as a tough one by the Brazilian public, as they are aware of the match-winning quality possessed by the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Alexis Sanchez.

One thing is for certain though, Brazil need to find a sense of identity once again, and Chile '15 gives them the perfect platform to do that.