VAVEL interview with Tim Vickery on all things South American football

''A large part of the contemporary success of football is that in an age where technology increasingly optimizes and isolates people, football provides the great collective experience.’’

During the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Tim Vickery was in Brazil after spending 20-plus years in the country covering all the events in football from the mid 90s exploring the ins and outs of the continent’s passions and ideas. VAVEL had the privilege to have spoken down with Tim ahead of the Copa America, to get his take on everything currently happening in the continent.

Question: Why did you choose to go to Brazil 21 years ago?

Tim Vickery: "I had, just by coincidence really, many Brazilian friends in London at the time. I became curious, then I realised especially then and possibly even today, how little the English knew about Brazil. Some of the things we thought knew, we didn’t at all, so I became curious.

"I was 29 at the time in 1994 and I thought that if I don’t live abroad now, it’s never going to happen. I thought I was at the right age. Young enough to know that I could go back and start over if anything goes wrong, old enough to know how to cope with what Brazil were throwing at me.

"But also, I saw opportunities, I had the sense that football was globalizing and thought it might be the right place at the right time. It proved, at the start, to be much harder than what I thought it would be. I went hungry for a bit and it took me a while to get established, which was good for me.

"It meant that I’d done my homework by the time the wheel of fortune started spinning my way. It ended up being a good option because it’s given me that difference, and I believe that if you want to get into the game and you’re not well-connected about it, you have to bring something different to the table and Brazil and South America has been my differential and it’s got my foot in the door."

Q: How did you get your job at the BBC?

TV: "I was in Brazil. My break was a documentary that was being made, not by the BBC, but for it. It was a programme made in 1997 called 'Gary Lineker’s Golden Goals'. Lineker, who was the top goalscorer in the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico was traveling all around the world interviewing the top goalscorers of the other World Cups.

"One of the programmes was in Brazil and they were trying to fix up interviews from London without speaking Portuguese. Obviously, that made no progress whatsoever. I just had started to get published at that time, I think I had a cover story on World Soccer Magazine. The people making this saw, got in contact with me and I ended up working and made me programme consultant. That was kind of a big break because, after that, I was picked up by BBC World Service and after doing things for them, I got picked up by the newly launched BBC Radio 5 Live which is the sports channel. A few years later, they launched the website and I was picked to write that. So, it all came from a TV show in 1997.

"1997 was the year when all the doors of paradise opened to me. There was a run up to 1998, Nike just got involved with the Brazilian national team and that was a revolution in the globalization of things. Because prior to that, the Brazilian team was something that only appeared every four years to a British audience, in the World Cup.

"Then Nike got involved because they did their research, they realized that football was infinitely more popular than basketball and saw that Brazil was everyone’s favourite other team.

"So, they got Brazil and got involved with the idea of selling shirts all around the world and with all their marketing genius behind them, the TV adverts were terrific (such as the famous airport ad for the 1998 FIFA World Cup) and the game globalizing already.

"Then suddenly, before the 1994 World Cup, the average English fan didn’t know one member of the Brazilian side. In those days, you got to know the team during the course of the competition.

"By 1998, all of that changed because of the Nike thing and not even the first team but some of the substitutes were household names in England. There was much more interest in the Brazilian team and I was here at the right time and right place to take advantage of it. I was here when the tide of globalization was rising and just caught and had huge implications for profile of the Brazilian national team."

Q: Do you see South America achieving the success that most European nations, and clubs, have - in the future?

TV: "For the club game no, I can’t see it. There are a few factors mitigating against it. One is the distribution of income in the continent, which continues to be a drag. Another is the chaos, incompetence, and corruption of organisation across much of South American football. And another is the rise of MLS, for example. China as well, people are going to think about it and do it in a more rational way. In terms of the national team game, I’m not worried at all. The South American national teams have more strength and depth than ever, but the club game gives me cause for concern."

Q: Who do you think the next South American star will be to come to Europe?

TV: "Well, there’s more coming along every minute and that’s the best part of working out here: to see the future stars on the way up. When I went to the Maracanã to see Fluminense against Botafogo, Flu have an 18 year old right footed midfielder named Gerson, who was one of the very few bright stars in the U20 South American Championship.

"I can't see him being in South America for much longer. He’s already attracted attention from Juventus, and it’s only since that championship ended that he’s been a first team player at Fluminense. He also scored in his first game in his first game in the Maracanã so that was really special because the possibilities are going to be high in reach if he goes to Europe."

Q: When do you believe South American football will be properly shown in the UK, if it ever will happen?

TV: "I think it’s difficult because there’s so much football now. There is some South American football on; I believe BT Sport show it. The problem is that is the time difference because it was over the Brazilian summer that it was a two-hour difference, now it’s three. But soon, it gets to four. And with the big matches in the Copa Libertadores kicking off at 10 in Argentina or Brazil, that’s 2AM UK time, so that restricts the viewing audience automatically. So what would be more interesting would be a weekly magazine show guiding people through the week’s event.

Q: What can you tell to an outsider of South American football how special the Copa Libertadores (South American Champions League) is?

TV: "You don’t have to tell him, you just show him. You just put him in a stadium, especially in Argentina; the atmosphere will do the rest. The Libertadores is not the Champions League in terms of quality by any means, but it still has plenty to recommend it and it’s the atmosphere that is produced in the stadiums. Take them outside to the ground of Boca Juniors, Racing, River Plate, and the new stadium in Corinthians, Atletico Nacional in Medellin. Then they will know."

Q: Do you believe the Superclasico between Boca Juniors and River Plate is the greatest derby in the world, let alone South America?

TV: "It depends on what you call a derby. My conception of a derby is two teams from the same city. Many people, when they talk about derbies, they talk about Barcelona vs. Real Madrid being a derby. So, it depends on how you define it. Certainly, it’s the greatest derby in South America, because of many reasons. One is the role of Argentine football in spreading the game north of the continent and it’s really striking now around South America. Fan culture has been hugely influenced by Argentine songs, playing styles, the mentality, and even things like physical preparation.

"There is a fault line aspect of so many South American derbies, which is less true in Europe, but both Boca and River grew up in the same working class neighborhood in Buenos Aires. Then River Plate moving to the snooty suburbs and Boca stayed in the heartland of the old neighborhood and it has stayed like that since the golden age of Argentine football in the 1940s. It gives them a clear identity and a fault line, which could be understood by the rest of the continent."

Q: Which national team manager has the most pressure coming into the Copa America?

TV: "I believe it’s Jorge Samapoli of Chile. I think he’s aware of that. However, I believe this is something that is not understood by those outside the continent. But the Copa America is different nowadays; it’s a lot more different than the other continental tournaments. It doesn’t represent the end of the cycle, but it represents the start of one.

"For starters, there are no qualifying matches for the tournament; in fact there are so few countries in South America that these days, they invite two from outside the region. (Mexico & Jamaica in this tournament)

"What the Copa does, is kick off a new cycle of the national team with various new managers, unlike Chile. For them it’s different because they’re the hosts and have never won the Copa America. By popular consent, this is the best Chile side ever, they’re at home so the pressure is on to win the thing and Samapoli is talking a lot about lessons learned from Brazil’s experience of hosting the World Cup last year. They have gone to a former monastery outside of the city of Santiago, coming back to Santiago just on the eve of the tournament."

Q: How much does the Copa America have an effect in terms of preparation for the upcoming set of World Cup Qualifiers?

TV: "It clearly does have a huge effect. Coaches who mess up in the Copa can find themselves out of a job quickly. This happened to Jorge Luis Pinto back in 2007 for Colombia as he was sacked after the tournament. Clearly, World Cup qualifying is such a marathon process, 18 games in the course of three years - so a lot can happen. Uruguay won the last one in 2011 and that gave them momentum to start the set of qualifiers very well, however after a year or so, they went on a bit of a downfall as the team aged together."

Q: Who do you believe are the dark horses of the Copa America?

TV: "The format of the competition means that it can be anyone. Paraguay made the final despite not winning a single game. The honest answer, is that it can be anyone. I’ll be interested to see what Ecuador will do with Gustavo Quinteros as the coach and he hasn’t got much time, he’s only taken over recently. It looks like there are one or two problems in the camp back in the World Cup so there might be some difficult man management tasks for him to do, so I’ll be interested and if I had to give you a pick, it would be Ecuador."

Q: What are the pros and cons of the 2016 Copa America held in the United States?

TV: "I'll answer this from a South American point of view. I can only see one pro and that’s money. It’s an overdose of international competitions. I wonder how many teams will turn up at top strength. We had the World Cup in 2014, the Copa America in 2015, another international competition, for the likes of Brazil and Uruguay who played the Confederations Cup in 2013, that’s consecutive four years of international tournaments. It's too much.

"Too many demands are being made of the players and the big problem that was made in the World Cup and the last Copa America is burnout at the end of the season.

"You have to wonder how understrength teams will show up. I think the South American teams would be crazy to pick their full strength teams, it wouldn’t make sense at all. We know Neymar won’t be there because he’ll be playing in the Olympics for Brazil in Rio. The 1916 Copa America deserves to be remembered. It's slightly bizarre that it’s being celebrated outside of South America, but that’s a cynical point of view."

Q: How much does this new qualifying set-up with fixtures being decided by a draw rather than a predetermined one have an effect?

TV: "The current format came in 1996, all nine-ten sides facing each other home and away. I think it’s the single greatest thing that has happened to South American national teams since the establishment of the Copa America in 1916. In fact, you can trace roots of the World Cup almost directly to the Copa.

"Then for many years, South American teams had strange calendars where there were gaps of years without international competitive matches. Then suddenly at least, when this marathon qualifying process was introduced, South American nations had the type of calendar European nations have: Regular competitive matches, guaranteed income, the chance to keep the team together, the chance to appoint good coaches and the chance to grow together for World Cups."

Q: Do you see Brazil bouncing back after their embarrassing World Cup exit?

TV: "Results have been great since the World Cup, but the same was said going into that tournament. They produced enough players to always have a chance to be competitive, like Neymar. What is worrying is the dirt of ideas in Brazilian football and how little reaction there’s been from those who run the Brazilian game. Not just to what happened the World Cup but even with the Libertadores.

"By rights, the Brazilian clubs in the Libertadores should be wiping the floor, not just beating them, but doing a Barcelona or Real Madrid on the opposition.

"The financial advantage the Brazilian clubs have over their rivals iz insane, the salaries are four times greater than Argentina’s league and ten times that of Chile. You’re not seeing that on the pitch, despite the fact that perhaps Brazilian players are better paid, physically better, more individual ability, but there’s a real dirt of collective ideas of how the game should be played and Brazilian football has really fallen behind of that. One would have hoped that because of those so called failures, it would lead to a re-think by those who run the game."

Q: Was the 1982 FIFA World Cup a catalyst for Brazilian football?

TV: "It certainly was a very, very important moment in terms of turning away from a more possession based game, an idea of passing the ball through the midfield. It wasn’t the development along those lines, Another key development is the lack of job security afforded to Brazilian coaches because what do you do when your job is under threat? You make sure you don’t lose and you do that by maintaining the pressure on the midfield. One of my favorite things was a signed book by the great Zizinho, the best player of the 1950 World Cup and the idol of Pele. He wrote a book in 1985 and his book ends with this caution:

"In Brazilian football, we transformed the centre-midfielder, the man who has 60-70% of the possession of the team in his hands. His function is to create and we transformed him into a destroyer."

Still, that was 30 years ago now and Brazilian football hasn’t emerged from that policy. The failure of 1982 had a lot to do with it but there is a domestic dynamic that is to do with job security for coaches."

Q: Is this the last spell of Robinho on the national team?

TV: "Yes, he’s 31 now. He’s talking about making the 2018 FIFA World Cup and there are many rivers to cross until then. He is a versatile player and he can pop up in a number of positions but I would be surprised if he’s still in the squad for a couple more years, I think this is a short term thing. Brazil’s manager Dunga always has to think about his job security, especially since he is disliked by the press, which is a thoroughly reciprocal feeling of them."

Q: Who is better, Luciano Vietto of Villarreal or Paulo Dybala of Palermo, now of Juventus?

TV: "The astonishing thing is how well they adapted to European football. Vietto was clearly a promise with Racing but he’s done better in Spain than what he did in Argentina. Dybala went straight from the Argentine second division to Italian football which I thought would be a bridge too far but he’s proven me wrong. All of this goes to show all the extraordinary strength Argentina have in the centre-forward position."

Q: What’s your opinion on Sergio Diaz of Cerro Porteño?

TV: "I think he’s an outstanding talent. He clearly lacks maturity but what do you expect for someone who just turned 17? There aren’t that many players at the age of 16 or so, who can play in senior football and the Paraguayan First Division is a tough first division to play in. He did very well for them last year at the age of 16. Quite often players who do well at that age, do so because of precocious physical developments. In the case of Diaz, that’s not true because he’s a tiny little player. I think he has ''potential superstar'' written all over him."

Q: Do you believe that the current crop of Brazilian youth players are something to look forward to for the next generation of the national team?

TV: "No, I don’t. Brazil is so huge, the population is so big and football is the only huge sport so there are always good players to look out for. In general, the signs are worrying. The last couple of U20 teams have been very poor and if you speak to people involved in youth football in Brazil, they tell you the standard is dropping quite alarmingly.

"I’m a little bit concerned but Brazil can and always will produce enough players to be competitive, but I think they are operating a bit short in terms of potential. One of the main things the older generations have complained about, is the lack of casual football being played in the streets and wastelands of Brazil. You think get a lot of it, probably more than Europe but you don’t get as much as you used to and that I think is the great breeding ground for South American talents. I think it’s a cause for concern that this type of football is on the decrease in Brazil."

Q: Do you believe that this is the best generation for Colombia since the 1990s?

TV: "Yes, I do. They have an excellent generation but also had an identity crisis as well. The whole 1994 thing was a huge trauma for Colombian football and society. It is an interesting generation with one real superstar which we’ve seen in subsequent events is James Rodriguez of Real Madrid. You get someone like that with the ability to open up the defense in the last 30 meters of the pitch and suddenly the game becomes easier for everyone. I think it is an interesting generation and think they did exactly the right think by turning to Jose Pekerman as a coach because its enabled them to rediscover their identity. The identity of Colombian football is intertwined with old fashioned passing Argentine football, the kind of football Pekerman has always used."

Q: What do you believe the qualities of Juan Cuadrado are and what can he offer at Chelsea?

TV: "Pace on the transition, more than anything else. We saw that clearly in the World Cup. Colombia had a problem in the age of the captain of the centre-back Mario Yepes. That meant in order to protect him, the defensive line had to operate very deep. It was Cuadrado who kept driving the team forward with that sustained pace and I think more than anything else, Jose Mourinho has been saying for years that the game is won or lost by transitions, when the ball changes hands from one team from another, so Cuadrado gives you extra pace on the transition and that’s why Chelsea bought him."

Q: How big is the effect of Premier League football on South American footballers, due to the tournaments being played during the summer break?

TV: "It’s hard to find in the last World Cups, it’s only England who have done badly but it’s the English based players like Sergio Agüero in the last World Cup who was pitiful and could hardly put one foot over the other. It’s a big worry for the Copa America with Alexis Sanchez, when we talked about the pressure on Chile, especially after his first season at Arsenal. We will see how much gas he has left in the tank. The fact that there are more South Americans in the Premier League could have a negative effect on their national teams come international tournament time."

Q: How long do you think it will take until Neymar will win a Ballon D’Or?

TV: "Brazilians would certainly hope that he would be on the podium maybe at the end of this year, if not next year with the Olympics - which plays a big role for him. Personally, I don’t really care, I don’t think it’s important at all and one of the best things about Lionel Messi is that he thinks the same way. It is very important for Brazil. They had a near monopoly on the award for a while and at the moment, the only player they’ve got of winning the award within 100 miles is Neymar, so I suppose for the self-esteem of Brazilian football, they would love to see him on the podium."

Q: Finally, what advice do you have for journalists?

TV: "There will always be space for people who can tell a story. The human being is addicted to stories, so these sites will always need space for storytellers. I think you have got to be different, you have to have something different about you. Know something that you know more than the vast majority of people. Take advantage of the rising tide because it won’t be rising forever and try to get in as early as you can."

